AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Ride Head Ton, Stretch Lead To 356 Runs On Day 3

Travis Head smashed his fourth Test century in six innings at the Adelaide Oval as Australia took the driver's seat against England at stumps on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test Friday (December 19, 2025). The Pat Cummins-led hosts dismissed the Three Lions for 286 in their first innings, before ending the day at a healthy 271 for four with the bat. Head was undefeated on 142 and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey not out on 52 alongside him. The Aussies thus stretched their lead to 356 runs, with six wickets still intact. Trailing 0-2, the visitors' hopes of salvaging the series have virtually been dashed.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Alex Carey
Australia's not out batsmen Alex Carey, left, and Travis Head leave the field at the end of play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
1/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey reacts after scoring 50 runs during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head reacts after scoring century during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head bats during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey bats during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue, is congratulated by teammate Jamie Smith, left, after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Marnus Labuschagne
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, awaits for the result of a video review to confirm his dismissal as he stands with teammate Travis Head, left, during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Brydon Carse
England's Brydon Carse, right, celebrates after dismissing Australia's Jake Weatherald, left, during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Jofra Archer
England batsmen Jofra Archer, right, and Ben Stokes react during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
England and Australia third Ashes cricket test day 3-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes throws his bat as he reacts after he was out bowled during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: ACC Confirms Match To Be 20-Overs-A-Side

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: PAK Dismiss Openers Early In 27-Over Match | BAN 24/2 (6)

  3. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  5. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  3. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  4. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm