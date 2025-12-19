AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Ride Head Ton, Stretch Lead To 356 Runs On Day 3
Travis Head smashed his fourth Test century in six innings at the Adelaide Oval as Australia took the driver's seat against England at stumps on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test Friday (December 19, 2025). The Pat Cummins-led hosts dismissed the Three Lions for 286 in their first innings, before ending the day at a healthy 271 for four with the bat. Head was undefeated on 142 and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey not out on 52 alongside him. The Aussies thus stretched their lead to 356 runs, with six wickets still intact. Trailing 0-2, the visitors' hopes of salvaging the series have virtually been dashed.
