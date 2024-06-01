  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. travis head
images

Name: Travis Head

Born: December 29, 1993
Spouse: Jessica Davies

Travis Head is an Australian cricketer known for left-handed batting. He represents South Australia and Adelaide Strikers in domestic cricket and plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Head is versatile, often opening in limited-overs matches and batting in middle-order during Tests. He also bowls part-time right-arm off-spin. Previously serving as co vice-captain of Australian national team in Tests, he was reinstated to this role in 2023 series against Pakistan.

Hailing from Craigmore, Head began his cricket journey with underage cricket at Craigmore Cricket Club and Trinity College. Rising through the ranks, he represented South Australia at under-17 and under-19 levels before debuting in first-class cricket for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield at age 18.

In February 2015, Head made history by becoming the youngest captain in South Australia's first-class history at age 21. Leading South Australia, he excelled across all formats in the 2015–16 season, scoring a double century in a List A match and his maiden first-class century, and later, his first Twenty20 century. His performances earned him a spot in Australia's squad for Twenty20 Internationals against India, where he made his international debut.

Head continued to contribute consistently for Australia, making his ODI debut against West Indies in 2016 and later joining IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and playing County cricket for Yorkshire. Despite his success, he was not selected for Australia's Test squad for the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Head retained his place in the Australian side for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Weather disruptions marred Australia's early matches in the tournament, denying Head the chance to bat. In the sole completed match against England, Head top-scored with an unbeaten 71 in a losing cause.

Scheduled to play for Yorkshire in the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast, Head withdrew after being appointed captain of the Australia A side for the 2017 South Africa A Team Tri-Series. However, Australia A later withdrew from the tournament due to a pay dispute with Cricket Australia.

The 2017–18 Sheffield Shield season saw Head vying for Australia's number 6 spot for the upcoming Ashes series. Although he had a slow start with low scores against New South Wales, Head bounced back with a solid half-century against Victoria and a century against Queensland. Despite his efforts, he did not secure a spot in Australia's Test team. Furthermore, when Brad Hodge left Adelaide Strikers, Head was named as his successor, adding to his captaincy roles for South Australia and becoming the captain of the state's highest-level team across all three formats.

In April 2018, Head was awarded the national contract by Cricket Australia for the 2018–19 season. In September 2018, he was named in Australia's Test squad for series against Pakistan. He made his Test debut for Australia against Pakistan on 7 October 2018.

In January 2019, Head was announced as Australia's new Test vice-captain, alongside Pat Cummins ahead of the series against Sri Lanka on 24 January due to the unavailability of regular vice-captains. In the two-Test series, across three innings, Head scored 84, 161 (his maiden Test century), and 59 not out to raise Test match batting average to 51.

In July 2019, Head was named in Australia's squad for the 2019 Ashes series in England. In November 2019, Head played against Pakistan in Australia, although he only batted once in the series. In December 2019, he was named in Australia's squad for Test Series against New Zealand. He made a century (114) and was named player of the match in the second Test.

Head played a significant role in the 2021–22 Ashes series, scoring centuries in the first and fifth Tests, earning him the Player of the Match award both times and the Compton–Miller Medal for Player of the Series.

In early 2022, he was part of the squad for the Pakistan and Sri Lanka tours, achieving his best bowling figures in Tests in the Galle match against Sri Lanka.

In January 2022, Head was part of the 16-man squad for the Sri Lanka T20I series but missed the start due to Sheffield Shield commitments. In February, he joined the white-ball squad for the Pakistan tour, scoring a century and taking two wickets in the first ODI, earning the Player of the Match award. He returned to T20Is in a one-off match.

In the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final, he scored his first overseas Test century and was instrumental in Australia's victories. He ascended to number two in the ICC Test batting rankings after the Ashes series, where he scored 362 runs with three half-centuries.

In March 2023, he played a key role in the second ODI against India, scoring a rapid unbeaten half-century and sharing an unbeaten partnership of 121 runs, leading Australia to a 10-wicket victory.

Head played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL. Against RCB, he scored the man of the match winning 102 from 41 balls.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18