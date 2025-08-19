Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils start their US Open 2025 mixed doubles campaign with a clash against Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally
This year, US Open has revamped its mixed doubles structure and some big names are in action
Check when and where you can watch the Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti
Japan's multiple Grand Slams women's singles champion Naomi Osaka and French star Gael Monfils start their US Open 2025 mixed doubles campaign with a round of 16 clash against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and Caty McNally of the United States on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
Here's all you need to know about the Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti tennis match, to be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The battle of wild cards will witness a team comprising singles specialists -- Osaka and Mofils -- take on two doubles specialists -- McNally and Musetti.
Musetti, along with fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego, lost the Cincinnati Open men's doubles final last week, while McNally is a two-time US Open women’s doubles finalist.
For the unversed, the mixed doubles at the season's final Grand Slam tournament has been revamped to increase its profile and attract more followers. The United States Tennis Association (USTA), the organisers of the Major, has given mixed doubles a two-day window, and will feature some of the biggest names in tennis
The winners of the Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti match will take on either Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud or Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semi-finals. Swiatek and Rudd are the third seeds.
Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti, Live Streaming US Open
When is the Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Tuesday, August 19 with the estimated time being 8:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Osaka/Monfils vs McNally/Musetti, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.