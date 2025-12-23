IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Announce Squads For T20Is, ODI For India Tour; Michael Bracewell To Lead In ODIs

Michael Bracewell will don the captain's hat in the 50-over format in Santner's place. Moreover, NZC have rested the likes of Matt Henry, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra for the ODI series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Michael Bracewell and New Zealand.
  • NZC have announced the squads for white-ball tour of India next month

  • No sign of Kane Williamson in either of the squads

  • Bracewell to lead in the 50-over format

New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) on Tuesday, announced the squads of the white-ball tour of India come January 2026. Regular skipper Mitchell Santner will be rested for the three-match ODIs whereas Kane Williamson was axed completely.

Michael Bracewell will don the captain's hat in the 50-over format in Santner's place. Moreover, NZC have rested the likes of Matt Henry, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra for the ODI series.

However, the BlackCaps have included their bigwigs for the T20I series as they look to fine-tune their side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. They are in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand Squads For India White-Ball Tour 2026

ODI: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

T20I: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
