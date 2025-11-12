ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Musetti appeared set for consecutive defeats at the year-end tournament after finding himself 5-3 down in the decider, but he battled back to clinch a stunning 7-5 3-6 7-5 victory

Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti celebrates his win over Alex de Minaur at the ATP Finals
  • Lorenzo Musetti defeated Alex de Minaur in a three-set thriller

  • The Italian registered a 7-5 3-6 7-5 victory

  • Musetti will face world number one Alcaraz in his final game in the Jimmy Connors Group

Lorenzo Musetti came from a set down to register his first win at the ATP Finals after he downed Alex de Minaur in a three-set thriller in Turin on Tuesday. 

Musetti appeared set for consecutive defeats at the year-end tournament after finding himself 5-3 down in the decider, but he battled back to clinch a stunning 7-5 3-6 7-5 victory. 

The Italian, who was a last-minute replacement for the injured Novak Djokovic, will face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in his final game in the Jimmy Connors Group. 

Both players traded blows in a pulsating opening set, but Musetti, who passed up a break opportunity in the seventh game, took advantage in the 11th game to take the lead. 

De Minaur, however, dusted himself down and controlled the second set to take the match the distance, with the Australian reeling off the final three games with ease. 

But Musetti rediscovered his spark when it mattered the most, despite being broken in the opening game of the third set by De Minaur. 

The pair engaged in a sensational 31-shot rally that included a tweener from Musetti at 30-30 in the seventh game, though it was De Minaur who served for the match first. 

He squandered that chance and Musetti made the most of that reprieve, winning the last four games in a row and sealing the win with a brilliant cross-court forehand. 

Data Debrief: Musetti battles from the brink against hard-court specialist 

De Minaur (42) is the player with the most wins on hard-court during the 2025 season at ATP-level and looked set to add to that tally in the decider, but Musetti, backed by a buoyant home crowd, pulled off one of the biggest wins of his campaign. 

Indeed, Musetti registered his third win against De Minaur in 2025, becoming the second opponent he has defeated three times in a single season after Taylor Fritz (three) last year. 

And while De Minaur is not out of the running just yet of reaching the next round, he became the first player to lose all his first five round-robin matches in his first two appearances at the ATP Finals.

