ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

Auger-Aliassime, who lost his opening match to Jannik Sinner while appearing to struggle with an injury, looked back to his best here as he claimed a 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 triumph

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Ben Shelton at the ATP Finals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Ben Shelton to get off the mark in ATP Finals

  • He will next face Alexander Zverev in the Bjorn Borg Group

  • Auger-Aliassime had lost his opening match to Jannik Sinner

Felix Auger-Aliassime kept his hopes of reaching the final four of the ATP Finals alive after coming from a set down to beat Ben Shelton. 

Auger-Aliassime, who lost his opening match to Jannik Sinner while appearing to struggle with an injury, looked back to his best here as he claimed a 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 triumph. 

Shelton started strongly and broke Auger-Aliassime early in the opening set, as the American reeled off three consecutive games to lead 4-1. 

And though Auger-Aliassime got the better of Shelton's serve late on, the fifth seed repeated the trick in the following game to take the early advantage in Turin. 

The pair continued to trade blows throughout the second, with Shelton passing up the only break point in the eighth game and a tie-break required.

And it was Auger-Aliassime who ensured the encounter would go the distance, with Shelton producing his second double fault with a wild second serve to the left baseline. 

Neither player buckled easily under the pressure. Auger-Aliassime did squander two break points in the fifth game, but the Canadian got himself over the line. 

Related Content
Related Content

At the third time of asking, Auger-Aliassime sealed his win when Shelton sent a backhand long, with his final game in the Bjorn Borg Group coming against Alexander Zverev. 

Data Debrief: Auger-Aliassime delivers on favoured surface

There were concerns over Auger-Aliassime's fitness after his injury scare against Sinner, but he delivered a sensational display on Wednesday to claim just his second ATP Finals win, three years on from beating Rafael Nadal at the round-robin stage. 

Indeed, Auger-Aliassime has now claimed 40 hard-court wins at ATP-level during 2025, becoming only the second player to achieve the feat after Alex de Minaur (42). 

It was also his sixth ATP top-10 win this year, with his last coming against Lorenzo Musetti in Shanghai.

Among players born in 2000 or later, only Sinner (55) and Carlos Alcaraz (49) have claimed more such victories than Auger-Aliassime. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: Great Start From IND-A In Rajkot As SA-A Lose Two Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates