Inter 2-2 Napoli, Serie A: Scott Mctominay Snatches Share Of The Spoils Against League Leaders

League leaders Inter held 2-2 by defending champions Napoli
Federico Dimarco netted a 9th minute goal while Calhanoglu scored through a penalty in the 73rd minute
Scott McTominay cancelled Inter's lead twice
Inter missed the chance to move five points clear at the Serie A summit, after they were pegged back twice by Scott McTominay in their entertaining 2-2 draw with Napoli.
After second-placed AC Milan could only draw 1-1 with Fiorentina earlier on Sunday, Cristian Chivu's side could not capitalise later at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
The Nerazzurri made an ideal start, taking the lead after just nine minutes.
After McTominay was robbed of possession, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram combined to tee up the overlapping Federico Dimarco, who slid a low shot past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.
However, McTominay made amends in the 26th minute, making a clever run to meet Eljif Elmas' low cross and beat Yann Sommer at his near post.
Inter regained the lead in the 73rd minute when referee Daniele Doveri pointed to the penalty spot following a VAR review, deeming Amir Rrahmani to have fouled Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Antonio Conte's furious protestation saw him receive a red card, but Hakan Calhanoglu held his nerve to sweep his spot-kick in off the post.
However, Napoli levelled again eight minutes later when McTominay volleyed in after Noa Lang did well to keep Matteo Politano's deep cross alive.
The Partenopei survived a stoppage-time scare when Mkhitaryan's deflected volley came back off the post, as they held on for a share of the spoils.
Data Debrief: Three is the magic number for McTominay
Inter are the first side against whom McTominay has now scored in three separate Serie A fixtures.The Scotland midfielder's first goal was Napoli's 3,700th in Serie A, making them the seventh team to reach that figure, along with Juventus, Inter, Milan, Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio.
And following his superb first-time finish, Dimarco has now been directly involved in nine league goals this season (four goals, five assists), the joint-most of any defender in Europe's big five leagues (level with Alex Grimaldo).
Since his return to Inter in the 2021-22 season, the wing-back is also the highest-scoring defender in Serie A with 19 goals, and his team were perhaps unfortunate not to claim all three points here.
Inter finished the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.45 from their 13 shots compared to Napoli's 0.74 from their seven attempts.