Napoli Vs Chelsea Preview, UEFA Champions League: Antonio Conte Eye Win Against His Former Side

Scott McTominay can make the difference for Napoli as they aim to secure their place in the Champions League knockout play-offs, so says Gianfranco Zola.
Napoli head into Wednesday's clash with Chelsea in 25th place in the standings, one spot outside of the play-off places.
The Serie A champions will need to win to guarantee their spot in next month's play-offs.
McTominay has scored four goals in his last five Champions League appearances. The last Scotsman to score five goals in a single European Cup season was Mo Johnston in 1990-91 for Rangers, and last for a non-Scottish club was John Wark for Liverpool in 1984-85.
And Zola, a former Chelsea star, feels the ex-Manchester United midfielder, who has been involved in a team-leading 31 open-play shot-ending sequences in Europe this season, can be decisive against the Blues.
"These games are won by the team, not individuals," Zola said, via IlNapolista, as reported by Football Italia.
"But McTominay has the presence and personality to make the difference.
"He’s the kind of player who can produce the decisive moment."
Antonio Conte has only won one of his five games against former club Chelsea since leaving his post there (D1 L3), although that one victory did come in his most recent game against them (2-0 win in February 2023 in the Premier League, in charge of Tottenham).
However, Napoli have lost just one of their last 20 home Champions League matches (W12 D7), a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in October 2023.
Overall, they have lost just 12% of their home games (4/33), the third-lowest ratio of any team to play 20+ home games in the competition since 1992-93.
Zola added: "It’s clear Napoli have more to lose. If they don’t win, they could be out, and it may not even depend only on them. Chelsea, at worst, would still have the play-offs.
"They’re missing key players, but I admire how they are facing this moment. Even when they lose, they compete until the end. That reflects Conte’s character, they never give up."