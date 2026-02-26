UEFA Europa League Play-off 2nd Leg Preview: Nottingham Forest, Stuttgart Eye Round Of 16 Spot

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Play-off 2nd Leg Preview: Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart carry commanding first-leg leads into the Europa League play-off second legs, while Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, and Lille face uphill battles as the race for the round of 16 intensifies across Europe

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 knockout phase play-off leg 2 preview
Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams with the ball during a training session in Nottingham, England, Wednesday Feb. 25, 2026, one day ahead of their Europa League soccer match against Fenerbahce. | Photo: PA/Mike Egerton via AP
  • Nottingham Forest host Fenerbahce with a 3-0 lead after Vítor Pereira’s winning debut in Istanbul

  • Stuttgart thrashed Celtic 4-1 at Celtic Park, spoiling Martin O’Neill’s 1,000th game as manager

  • Genk lead Dinamo Zagreb 3-1, while Bologna defend a 1-0 home advantage over Brann

  • Celta Vigo take a 2-1 edge into their clash with PAOK; Lille must overturn a 1-0 deficit at Red Star Belgrade

Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart looked in control of their Europa League playoffs and close to reaching the round of 16 on Thursday.

Both sides took home a three-goal advantage from the first legs last week.

Vítor Pereira made an impact in his first game in charge, leading Nottingham to a 3-0 victory at Fenerbahçe.

While the English club is struggling at 17th place in the Premier League, it will be favored to advance at the City Ground. Nottingham returned to Europe after three decades this season and has not conceded a goal in its last three home games in the European second-tier.

Fenerbahçe has managed to win only one of its last 10 games in England.

Stuttgart beat Celtic 4-1 in front of packed Celtic Park on a night to forget for caretaker boss Martin O’Neill, who didn’t have much to celebrate in his 1,000th career game as a manager. O’Neill said Celtic was not ready to give up.

“We want to go there and compete,” he said. “You don’t want to throw things away, so we’ll go and compete and have a look at it.”

Host Genk has its sights on the next round after leading Dinamo Zagreb 3-1, and so does Bologna, which plays at home and is 1-0 up against Norwegian side Brann.

Celta holds a 2-1 lead over PAOK and Lille is trailing Red Star 1-0 ahead of their game in Belgrade.

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace has work to do at home after it was held to 1-1 by Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia.

