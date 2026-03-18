AFCON 2026: Senegal Slams 'Illegal And Deeply Unjust' CAF Decision, Pledges To Appeal

The Confederation of African Football’s appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal forfeited the final in January by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Senegal Football Team
Senegal's players celebrate during their semi-final win over Egypt Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Senegal govt & football federation are not giving up on their AFCON title without a legal fight

  • CAF’s appeals board ruled that Senegal had “forfeited” ⁠the January final

  • CAF awarded a 3-0 default win for Morocco

Senegal isn’t giving up its Africa Cup of Nations title without a legal fight, with the country’s football federation saying it will appeal the “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision” to strip the team of its victory in a chaotic final against host Morocco.

The country’s government went further as it said it will “pursue all appropriate legal avenues” to overturn the decision and called for an international investigation “into suspected corruption” within African soccer’s governing body.

The Confederation of African Football’s appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal forfeited the final in January by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco.

“This unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision directly contradicts the fundamental principles of sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty, and respect for the truth of the game,” the Senegalese government said in a statement Wednesday.

“It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations, leading to a grossly illegal and deeply unjust decision. By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, CAF seriously undermines its own credibility and the legitimate trust that the African people place in continental sporting institutions.”

Related Content
Senegal captain Sadio Mane lifting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy. - | Photo: File
Why Were Senegal Stripped Of AFCON 2025 Title? CAF Awards Morocco Shock 3-0 Win – See Reason
Senegal supporters clash with security services after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Morocco Court Jails 19 Senegalese, French Fans Over AFCON 2025 Final Pitch Invasion
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Diaz is embraced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after reaching the golden boot after the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON 2025 Final: Infantino Condemns Senegal For Walking Off, Head Coach Thiaw Issues Apology
Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. - | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Senegal 1-0 Morocco, AFCON 2025 Final: Gueye Strike Sees Teranga Lions Clinch Title
Related Content

Appeal to CAS

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said the decision “discredits African football,” and that it will appeal “as soon as possible” to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, a process that would typically take a year to deliver a verdict.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep

Shambolic final in Rabat

The Jan. 18 final descended into chaos when Senegal’s players left the field in stoppage time after having a late goal ruled out before Morocco was awarded a potentially game-deciding penalty. There were scuffles between rival players while furious Senegal fans tried to storm the field where they were battling with stewards, before Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led most of his players off. It was unclear if the game could continue.

ALSO READ: Why Were Senegal Stripped Of AFCON 2025 Title? CAF Awards Morocco Shock 3-0 Win – See Reason

But they returned after around 10 minutes and play resumed with Morocco star Brahim Díaz having his “Panenka”-style penalty saved by Édouard Mendy. Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored the only goal in extra time.

Rules and regulations

CAF in its decision referred to Articles 82 and 84 of its Africa Cup regulations. Article 82 says if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee” it loses the game and is eliminated from the competition. Article 84 awards the opposing team a 3-0 win.

However, Law 5 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the rules for the game globally, gives “full authority” to referees to determine what happens in a match.

“The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final. The decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected,” according to Law 5.2.

Questions for CAF

The Senegal government’s allegation of “suspected corruption” at CAF is the culmination of its growing anger at perceived favoritism toward Morocco, which is a 2030 World Cup co-host and has invested heavily to become a football superpower.

Even before the final, the FSF called on CAF to ensure “fair play, equal treatment, and security” after complaining about how the Senegal team was being treated upon its arrival in Rabat. Morocco coach Walid Regragui had already rejected suggestions his team was benefiting from favorable refereeing decisions to advance to the final.

Last month, 19 Senegal fans who were arrested at the final were given prison terms of up to a year by a Moroccan court. The government on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Senegalese supporters.

Morocco was supposed to host the Women’s Africa Cup from March 17-April 3, but the tournament was postponed less than two weeks before it was due to start because of what CAF described as “unforeseen circumstances.” South Africa offered to step in as host while reports persisted that Morocco wanted to pull out of hosting it for the third time straight.

CAF has still not confirmed the host for the rescheduled July 25-Aug. 16 tournament. The governing body did not respond to questions submitted by The Associated Press.

Previous decision

CAF in January imposed fines of more than $1 million for both the Senegalese and Moroccan federations. It banned Thiaw for five Africa Cup games for bringing the game into disrepute. But it did not interfere with the outcome of the game.

On Tuesday, it reduced Morocco player Ismaël Saibari’s three-game ban to one match and scrapped his $100,000 fine for unsporting behavior, while it also reduced fines that were imposed against the Moroccan federation for the conduct of its ball boys from $200,000 to $50,000. Another fine was also reduced.

Celebrations in Morocco

Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat and other cities to celebrate their team’s belated success, as residents waved flags and motorists honked their horns to compete with the sound of vuvuzelas. In Casablanca, some revelers lit smoke bombs and chanted “Always Morocco” to the din from honking cars. Still, the response appeared more subdued compared to the celebrations that followed the Under-20 team’s World Cup win, which saw thousands celebrate on the streets as skies were illuminated by fireworks.

“The joy isn’t the same as winning the match and lifting the trophy on the field, then celebrating in the moment with everyone,” Casablanca taxi driver Mohcin Rayan told the AP. “This feels more like an injustice that has been corrected.”

Disbelief in Dakar

CAF’s decision was met with disbelief and dismay in Senegal.

“To take back a trophy two months after the final was played is just ridiculous,” Souleymane Ba, a university student, told AP in the capital, Dakar. “The Senegalese players won medals, millions of francs (hundreds of thousands of dollars) in bonuses for winning the cup, and paraded the trophy through the country. And now CAF wants to take all that away? How do they even expect to do that?”

Pape Sarr, a shop owner, said while he is shocked by the ruling, he is confident the appeal to CAS will be successful.

“The referee did not forfeit the match after the players left, and validated the result, so that should be the end of the story,” Sarr said.

Taxi driver Abdoulaye Diouf had a similar view.

“The whole world saw that we won legitimately,” Diouf said. “Senegal are the champions on the field. Morocco can be the champions in the courthouse if they want.”

World Cup bound

Both Senegal and Morocco have qualified for the World Cup. None of the sanctions following their Africa Cup final will impact them at the tournament, though both will claim to be African champion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SunRisers Hyderabad's Stand-In Captain; Abhishek Sharma To Be Deputy

  2. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  3. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

  4. IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

  5. BCB's Future In Jeopardy As Bangladesh Government Launches Probe In Election Fraud

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  3. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

  4. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  2. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  3. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  4. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  5. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  2. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  4. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials