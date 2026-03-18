AFCON 2026: Senegal Slams 'Illegal And Deeply Unjust' CAF Decision, Pledges To Appeal

Celebrations in Morocco

Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat and other cities to celebrate their team’s belated success, as residents waved flags and motorists honked their horns to compete with the sound of vuvuzelas. In Casablanca, some revelers lit smoke bombs and chanted “Always Morocco” to the din from honking cars. Still, the response appeared more subdued compared to the celebrations that followed the Under-20 team’s World Cup win, which saw thousands celebrate on the streets as skies were illuminated by fireworks.