FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Brazil are five-time world champions and the favourites to top Group C
Scotland are playing their first World Cup since 1998 after winning their qualifying group
Morocco reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals, the best-ever finish by an African nation
Group C is shaping up to be one of the most exciting groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The section features five-time champions Brazil, 2022 semifinalists Morocco, European regulars Scotland, and CONCACAF representatives Haiti. With a blend of elite talent and underdog stories, every match in the group promises plenty of intrigue.
Brazil enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, while Morocco are looking to prove that their historic run to the 2022 semifinals was no fluke. Scotland are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and Haiti return to football's biggest stage for only the second time in their history.
The opening match of the group is itself a bomber when Brazil will meet Morocco on June 14, Sunday.
Group C
Group C consists of Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. The group-stage matches will be played between June 13 and June 24, with the teams battling for two automatic qualification spots in the Round of 32.
On paper, Brazil and Morocco appear to be the strongest teams in the section. However, Scotland have enjoyed a strong qualifying campaign, while Haiti have shown remarkable resilience to reach the tournament and could cause a surprise.
Teams
Brazil
The Selecao remain one of the biggest contenders for the World Cup title. Led by stars such as Neymar and Vinicius Junior, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will be expected to top the group.
Morocco
Morocco arrive with confidence after their memorable 2022 World Cup campaign. Players such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz provide quality on both ends of the pitch.
Scotland
Scotland return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Having topped their UEFA qualifying group, they will believe they can challenge for a knockout-round berth.
Haiti
Haiti are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974. They enter as underdogs but have already exceeded expectations by qualifying.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group Favourites
Brazil are the clear favourites to win Group C. Despite a mixed qualifying campaign, Carlo Ancelotti's squad boasts world-class talent across every position and is expected to finish first.
Morocco are widely viewed as the second-most likely team to qualify. However, Scotland's return to the World Cup and their strong qualifying form make them genuine contenders for a top-two finish. Haiti will need a near-perfect campaign to spring a major upset.
Fixtures
|Date (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Kick-off (IST)
|June 14, 2026
|Brazil vs Morocco
|New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford
|3:30 AM IST
|June 14, 2026
|Haiti vs Scotland
|Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough
|6:30 AM IST
|June 20, 2026
|Scotland vs Morocco
|Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough
|8:30 AM IST
|June 20, 2026
|Brazil vs Haiti
|Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia
|3:30 AM IST
|June 25, 2026
|Morocco vs Haiti
|Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta
|3:30 AM IST
|June 25, 2026
|Scotland vs Brazil
|Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami
|6:30 AM IST
Group C could deliver some of the best football of the tournament. Brazil and Morocco start as favourites, but Scotland's momentum and Haiti's fearless approach ensure that nothing can be taken for granted. The opening clash between Brazil and Morocco could prove decisive in determining who tops the group.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.