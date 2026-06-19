Scotland Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Scotland and Morocco

Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Saibari Goal Team Celeb AP Photo
Morocco's Brahim Diaz, left, and teammates celebrate after Ismael Saibari scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Summary of this article

  • Morocco wound want to win this game easily with a predicted 2-0 score line over Scotland after their performance against Brazil.

  • Scotland's defence solidarity and squad depth is no less which was evident in the game against Haiti.

  • The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium (Boston Stadium) on June 20, 3:30 am (IST).

Scotland and Morocco meet in a pivotal Group C Matchday 2 clash, with both teams sensing a golden opportunity to move closer to the Round of 32. While Scotland enter the contest on the back of a hard-fought victory, Morocco arrive with confidence after earning a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites in Brazil.

The Tartan Army made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by defeating Haiti 1-0. Veteran midfielder John McGinn proved to be the difference-maker, scoring the only goal of the match to hand Scotland a crucial three points.

Steve Clarke's side will now be eager to build on that momentum, knowing that another victory could put qualification firmly within reach.

Morocco, meanwhile, continued to demonstrate why they are regarded as one of the most dangerous teams outside the traditional elite. The Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener, with Ismael Saibari finding the net in a disciplined and impressive performance.

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Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates a goal in the first half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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Brazil's Raphinha scores his side's opening goal against Colombia from the penalty spot during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 20, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)

Having reached the semi-finals in 2022, Walid Regragui's men possess both experience and belief, and they will see this fixture as an opportunity to take control of Group C.

With Scotland on three points and Morocco on one, the stakes could hardly be higher. A Scottish victory would all but secure a place in the knockout stages, while Morocco know that three points would significantly strengthen their own qualification hopes before the final group game.

Expect a fiercely contested encounter between two ambitious sides with Round of 32 aspirations firmly in their sights.

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 1

  • Scotland Wins: 0

  • Morocco Wins: 1

  • Draws: 0

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Expect a 2-0 or 2-1 win for Morocco over Scotland after the tough competition the atlas lions gave to the five time champions Brazil, they would want to utilize this advantage or possession they had in the game versus Brazil.

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Scotland Predicted XIs:

Gunn (GK), Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn, Shankland, Adams.

Morocco Predicted XIs:

Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Massachusetts, USA

  • Stadium: Boston Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, 20 June

  • Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Scotland:

Goalkeepers

Angus Gunn, Cieran Slicker, Liam Kelly.

Defenders

Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, John Souttar, Ryan Porteous, Grant Hanley, Anthony Ralston, Max Johnston, Jack Hendry.

Midfielders

Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Lennon Miller, Connor Barron, Stuart Armstrong.

Forwards

Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Tommy Conway, Ben Doak, James Forrest, Kevin Nisbet, Lewis Morgan.

Morocco:

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.

Midfielders

Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards

Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

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