Brazil Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Brazil and Morocco clash in the eighth fixture of the 2026 World Cup.
Brazil are the potential favourites to win the game 3-1.
The match will be played on June 14, 2026 at the MetLife Stadium, New York, New Jersey
The Canarinho, popularly known as A Seleção, will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco's Atlas Lions in what is arguably the standout fixture of the opening round. Group C also features Haiti and Scotland, but Brazil and Morocco are widely viewed as the two strongest sides and favourites to secure direct qualification to the Round of 32.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of a star-studded Brazilian side carrying immense expectations, while Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco arrive as one of the most respected teams in international football following their remarkable rise in recent years.
With both nations possessing quality across the pitch and ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament, this clash could play a decisive role in determining who tops Group C and gains a favourable path in the knockout stages.
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Brazil Wins: 2
Morocco Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Brazil enter the contest as favourites despite Morocco's impressive recent record against elite opposition. The two nations previously met at the FIFA World Cup in 1998, when the Canarinho cruised to a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Bebeto on their way to the final.
Morocco, however, stunned Brazil 2-1 in an international friendly in 2023 and continue to possess much of the quality that powered their historic 2022 World Cup run, including their famous victory over Portugal.
While the Atlas Lions have the pace, discipline and technical ability to trouble any opponent, Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded Brazilian squad boasts superior depth and attacking firepower across the pitch.
Expect a competitive, entertaining encounter, but Brazil's quality should ultimately prevail, with a 3-1 victory looking the most likely outcome.
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Brazil Predicted XIs:
Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.
Morocco Predicted XIs:
Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: New York, New Jersey, USA
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Date: Sunday, 14 June
Kick-off Time: 14/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Brazil:
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.
Defenders
Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley.
Midfielders
Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.
Forwards
Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.
Morocco:
Goalkeepers
Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.
Midfielders
Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.
Forwards
Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.