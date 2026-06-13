Brazil Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's sixth fixture between Brazil vs Morocco

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Brazil's Raphinha scores his side's opening goal against Colombia from the penalty spot during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres
Summary of this article

  • Brazil and Morocco clash in the eighth fixture of the 2026 World Cup.

  • Brazil are the potential favourites to win the game 3-1.

  • The match will be played on June 14, 2026 at the MetLife Stadium, New York, New Jersey

The Canarinho, popularly known as A Seleção, will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco's Atlas Lions in what is arguably the standout fixture of the opening round. Group C also features Haiti and Scotland, but Brazil and Morocco are widely viewed as the two strongest sides and favourites to secure direct qualification to the Round of 32.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of a star-studded Brazilian side carrying immense expectations, while Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco arrive as one of the most respected teams in international football following their remarkable rise in recent years.

With both nations possessing quality across the pitch and ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament, this clash could play a decisive role in determining who tops Group C and gains a favourable path in the knockout stages.

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 3

  • Brazil Wins: 2

  • Morocco Wins: 1

  • Draws: 0

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Brazil enter the contest as favourites despite Morocco's impressive recent record against elite opposition. The two nations previously met at the FIFA World Cup in 1998, when the Canarinho cruised to a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Bebeto on their way to the final.

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A tunnel leads to the pitch at Arrowhead Stadium as it is transformed to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer tournament Monday. - AP Photo
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)
Brazil's Igor Thiago, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during a friendly soccer match against Panama in Rio de Janeiro. - AP Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. - null

Morocco, however, stunned Brazil 2-1 in an international friendly in 2023 and continue to possess much of the quality that powered their historic 2022 World Cup run, including their famous victory over Portugal.

While the Atlas Lions have the pace, discipline and technical ability to trouble any opponent, Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded Brazilian squad boasts superior depth and attacking firepower across the pitch.

Expect a competitive, entertaining encounter, but Brazil's quality should ultimately prevail, with a 3-1 victory looking the most likely outcome.

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Brazil Predicted XIs:

Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.

Morocco Predicted XIs:

Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: New York, New Jersey, USA

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, 14 June

  • Kick-off Time: 14/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Brazil:

Goalkeepers

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders

Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley.

Midfielders

Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards

Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.

Morocco:

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.

Midfielders

Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards

Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

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