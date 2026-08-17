Cameroon Finally Break Final Hoodoo To Lift Historic WAFCON Trophy

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 August 2026 4:16 pm

Cameroon made history by winning their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final in Rabat. Marie Ngah Manga opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Naomi Ndjoah Eto doubled Cameroon’s advantage 10 minutes later. Ngah then struck again in first-half stoppage time to put the contest beyond Malawi before the break. The Indomitable Lionesses controlled the second half comfortably to complete a memorable triumph. The victory ended Cameroon’s wait for continental glory after three previous final defeats, all against Nigeria in 2004, 2014 and 2016. For Malawi, it was a heartbreaking end to a remarkable debut campaign, having become the first Southern African nation to reach the final on its tournament debut.