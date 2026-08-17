Cameroon Finally Break Final Hoodoo To Lift Historic WAFCON Trophy

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Cameroon made history by winning their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final in Rabat. Marie Ngah Manga opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Naomi Ndjoah Eto doubled Cameroon’s advantage 10 minutes later. Ngah then struck again in first-half stoppage time to put the contest beyond Malawi before the break. The Indomitable Lionesses controlled the second half comfortably to complete a memorable triumph. The victory ended Cameroon’s wait for continental glory after three previous final defeats, all against Nigeria in 2004, 2014 and 2016. For Malawi, it was a heartbreaking end to a remarkable debut campaign, having become the first Southern African nation to reach the final on its tournament debut.

WAFCON 2026 final match
Cameroon's soccer team celebrates after winning the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match against Malawi, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Cameroon vs Malawi 3-0 result
Cameroon's soccer team celebrates after winning the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match against Malawi, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Women AFCON 2026 final Cameroon vs Malawi
Cameroon's soccer team players celebrate after winning the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match against Malawi, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Women AFCON 2026 final Cameroon vs Malawi
Cameroon's soccer team celebrates after winning the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match against Malawi, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Marie Ngah Manga goals WAFCON final
Cameroon's Naomi Leslie Ndjoah Eto celebrates her team's win over Malawi during the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Malawi Scorchers WAFCON fairytale run
Cameroon's Marie Ngah Manga is challenged by Malawi's Chimwemwe Madise during the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Cameroon womens football historic first title
Cameroon's Marie Ngah celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Malawi during the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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2026 Womens Africa Cup of Nations winner
Cameroon's Naomi Leslie Ndjoah Eto, right, celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against Malawi during the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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2026 Womens Africa Cup of Nations winner
Cameroon's Marie Ngah celebrates after scoring her team's third goal against Malawi during the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Cameroon 3-0 Malawi highlights
FIFA president Gianni Infantino embraces CAF president Patrice Motsepe as they attend the Women AFCON 2026 final soccer match between Cameroon and Malawi, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Women AFCON 2026 final score
Malawi's women soccer team poses for a photo ahead of their final match against Cameroon during the Women AFCON 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Cameroon vs Malawi WAFCON final
Cameroon's women soccer team poses for a photo ahead of their final match against Malawi during the Women AFCON 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP

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