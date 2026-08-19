IND Vs PAK FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: What Happens If India Lose To Pakistan? Qualification Scenarios Explained

India face Pakistan in a must-win Pool D clash, with victory securing their place in the next round of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
A draw would leave India dependent on the England vs Wales result, while a defeat would end their World Cup campaign
India need to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to England, after surrendering a 2-1 half-time lead in their previous match
Harmanpreet Singh’s Team India find themselves in a must-win situation as they face Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D fixture on Wednesday (August 19). The Men in Saffron made a strong start to their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales but suffered a 4-2 defeat to England on Monday, leaving their path to the next round complicated.
India will now be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes clash, with the result set to determine their fate in the tournament. A victory would secure India's progression while a draw would leave them dependent on the result of the England vs Wales fixture. However, a defeat knock them out of the tournament.
India vs England: What Went Wrong?
India secured a 2-1 lead against England into half-time. However, the English side produced a strong second-half performance to overturn the deficit and seal a 4-2 victory. Harmanpreet & Co will need to remain composed against Pakistan and avoid costly mistakes.
India's Qualification Scenarios Explained
India currently have three points from two matches. Here's what they need against Pakistan to progress to the next round.
If India beat Pakistan: A victory would take India to six points and guarantee their qualification, with no dependence on the result of the England-Wales match.
If India draw against Pakistan: India would finish with four points. In that scenario, they would need England to beat or draw against Wales to secure qualification.
If India lose to Pakistan: India would remain on three points, while Pakistan would move to four. The defeat would end India's hopes of advancing to the next round and effectively bring their World Cup campaign to a close.
With everything on the line, the India-Pakistan clash promises to be a crucial encounter for both teams as they fight for a place in the next stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.