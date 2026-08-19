‘Not As Tough Anymore’: PR Sreejesh Drops Bombshell On India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry

India enter the Pakistan clash after beating Wales 3-1 and losing 4-2 to England in their first two World Cup games
PR Sreejesh believes India must defend higher, press aggressively and avoid dropping too deep against Pakistan
Sreejesh says India’s improved fitness, awareness and decision-making have reduced Pakistan’s threat compared to previous years
India’s crucial FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan has brought one of hockey’s biggest rivalries back into the spotlight, but former India captain PR Sreejesh believes the contest no longer carries the same competitive edge it once did.
Speaking to JioStar, Sreejesh backed India to handle the pressure of the occasion while pointing to the team’s improvement in fitness, defensive organisation and decision-making.
The stakes are particularly high after India’s opening two Pool D matches. Harmanpreet Singh’s side began the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 4-2 defeat against England. India had led England 2-1 at half-time through goals from Harmanpreet and Dilpreet Singh, but conceded three times after the break to lose the contest.
Pakistan, meanwhile, lost 4-1 to England in their opener before being held to a 3-3 draw by Wales. The result means India’s meeting with Pakistan is now a high-pressure encounter with qualification implications.
Sreejesh Wants India To Defend Higher
Sreejesh believes India’s tactical approach needs to be more proactive, particularly against teams that can punish them when they retreat too deep. He explained that the team has experimented with a new formation for around 18 months, but feels India must find the right balance between structure and their natural attacking instincts.
“The Indian men's hockey team has been playing a new formation for the past year and a half. That formation mostly forces us into defense,” Sreejesh said, while stressing that India should not become overly defensive.
He added that against European opponents, compactness remains important, but India should still “step out, press high, and defend even beyond the center line.”
The former goalkeeper also highlighted the importance of understanding zonal marking better, suggesting that defensive communication will be crucial against Pakistan. India’s loss to England demonstrated how quickly momentum can shift when their defensive structure begins to break down.
‘Matches Against Pakistan Are Not As Tough As They Used To Be’
For Sreejesh, India’s biggest transformation has been mental and physical. He pointed to the team’s ability to remain effective late in matches, something he believes was once a major weakness.
“Conceding goals in the last quarter or final minutes used to be a problem for us, but that is no longer the case. Now, we are the ones scoring late to win matches,” he said.
Sreejesh credited improvements in fitness, strength, awareness and decision-making for changing India’s performances. He also believes the introduction of the four-quarter format has helped the team manage matches better.
That evolution, according to Sreejesh, has changed the nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry. “Matches against Pakistan are not as tough as they used to be,” he said, while acknowledging that Pakistan still possess considerable potential.
The rivalry remains enormous regardless of the form book, however. India’s recent 4-3 Pro League victory over Pakistan in London showed how quickly the contest can become unpredictable, with India surviving a late scare after taking control of the match.
According to Sreejesh, India must embrace the occasion rather than be consumed by it. The former captain also backed Harmanpreet’s leadership, stressing that a hockey captain’s biggest contribution often comes away from the pitch through communication, unity and helping younger players handle pressure.