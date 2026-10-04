India ended the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 21 gold medals and 85 medals overall
Neeru Dhanda, Kumkum Mohod, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav won two golds each
Women’s cricket, men’s cricket, kabaddi, hockey, archery and shooting powered India’s medal haul
India closed the 2026 Asian Games with 21 gold medals and a fourth-place finish in the standings at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. More than 500 athletes represented the country at the Games, which concluded on Sunday (October 4), and India ended with 85 medals overall—21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.
Neeru Dhanda, Kumkum Mohod, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav led India’s multiple gold winners, with two titles each. The spread of medals across team and individual events underlined India’s range through the fortnight.
The gold haul came from cricket, kabaddi, hockey, athletics, shooting, archery, boxing, wrestling and golf. Several wins also carried added weight, including India’s first individual gold of the Games, a long-awaited women’s hockey title and a historic golf triumph.
Team Event Golds
Team events set the tone. India thrashed Sri Lanka by 147 runs on September 22 to win women’s cricket gold at the Asian Games 2026.
Shooting added another early title on September 25 when Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the mixed 10m air pistol team gold. Kabaddi then delivered a double, with India beating Iran 37-34 in the women’s final and 40-34 in the men’s final to defend the title.
The relay squad also struck gold. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj won the women’s 4x400m relay in 3:29.69.
Hockey brought two standout moments. India beat China 1-0 to win women’s field hockey gold after 44 years, then defeated Malaysia 5-1 to take men’s hockey gold and qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.
Cricket finished strongly. India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs on Saturday (October 3) to seal men’s cricket gold.
Archery And Shooting
Neeru Dhanda opened India’s individual gold account. She won the women’s trap title on September 29, giving India its first individual gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.
Archery then produced a rush of golds on September 30. Chikitha Taniparthi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep won the women’s team compound title, while Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav took the mixed team compound gold.
India kept that run going across shooting and archery. Kynan Chenai and Dhanda won mixed trap team shooting gold, while Kushal Dalal, Jadhav and TG Mani Ratnam topped the men’s team compound archery event.
The recurve squad also delivered. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod won women’s team recurve archery gold before Mohod added the women’s individual recurve title on October 3.
Boxing, Wrestling, Golf
India’s combat sports contingent added heavily to the total. Lovlina Borgohain won women’s 75kg boxing gold on October 2 and Parveen Hooda secured the women’s 65kg title.
Wrestling also broke through. Sujeet Kalal won India’s first wrestling gold of the Games on October 2 in men’s freestyle 65kg, doing so after a comeback in the final. Aman Sehrawat then added another title in men’s freestyle 57kg on October 3.
More boxing success followed. Ankush Panghal won men’s 80kg gold in his maiden Asian Games appearance.
Golf supplied a landmark finish. Pranavi Urs became the first Indian to win women’s individual golf gold at the Asian Games on October 3.
List Of Indian Gold Medalists In Asian Games 2026
Women's T20 Cricket Team
Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (Shooting)
Women's Kabaddi Team
Men's Kabaddi Team
Neeru Dhanda (Women's Trap Shooting)
Women's 4x400m Relay (Athletics)
Women's Compound Archery Team
Mixed Compound Archery Team
Mixed Trap Team (Shooting)
Men's Compound Archery Team
Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg Boxing)
Women's Recurve Archery Team
Parveen Hooda (Women's 65kg Boxing)
Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg Boxing)
Sujeet Kalkal (Men's Freestyle 65kg Wrestling)
Women's Field Hockey Team
Kumkum Mohod (Women's Individual Recurve Archery)
Pranavi Urs (Women's Individual Golf)
Men's T20 Cricket Team
Aman Sehrawat (Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling)
Men's Field Hockey Team