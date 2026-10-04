Full List Of Indian Gold Medalists At Asian Games 2026: All 21 Champions Who Made History In Aichi-Nagoya

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 4 October 2026 12:49 pm

India finished fourth at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday with 21 gold medals and 85 medals overall. More than 500 athletes competed for India, while Neeru Dhanda, Kumkum Mohod, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav led the gold rush across cricket, hockey, archery, shooting, boxing, wrestling and golf

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 4 October 2026 12:49 pm

India's Lovlina Borgohain poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man