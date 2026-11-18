Rahul Gandhi says India faces an economic disaster from unemployment and weak education.
He argues services cannot replace manufacturing, small businesses and agriculture as job creators.
He alleges growth favours Adani and Ambani, and demands manufacturing be rebuilt.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has said India is heading toward serious trouble unless it changes its economic course. He described the country as sitting on an “economic disaster,” driven by widespread joblessness, a damaged manufacturing base and long-standing flaws in education.
An Economic Model That “Stopped Delivering”
Mr. Gandhi said the model India has followed ran out of results nearly ten years ago. He also dismissed the government’s flagship schemes, ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’, saying they had not restored the country’s weakened economic foundation.
He acknowledged that many would rather ignore the problem. “One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside,” he said, but the scale of unemployment and the troubled education system remained a reality.
Small Businesses And Farming As The Economy’s Spine
Mr. Gandhi argued that small and medium enterprises and agriculture anchor the Indian economy and generate most of its jobs. He said manufacturing must be rebuilt, and that the “spine of the economy has been broken.”
Why Services Alone Cannot Provide Jobs
He rejected the idea that the services sector can make up for the loss. Services, he said, can employ only a small share of the workforce, perhaps one, two, three or five per cent, and cannot secure a future for everyone. He added that the country had effectively concluded it no longer needed manufacturing.
Questions Over Private Investment And Corporate Concentration
Mr. Gandhi also raised the weak pace of private investment and alleged that growth was confined to a few large business groups, including those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, while smaller firms struggled to stay afloat.
He asked why private investment was missing and why only the Adani and Ambani groups appeared to be thriving. He also asked why the Tata group was, in his words, being taken over by Mr. Adani.
A Call To Rebuild
The Congress leader alleged that the economic framework his party had carefully constructed over the years had been eroded, and he urged that it be restored. India, he said, cannot develop without a robust manufacturing sector.