The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of providing a platform to anti-India forces at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.
Gaurav Bhatia criticised Giacomo Filibeck for raising the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" slogan at the summit.
The BJP contrasted the Bharat Summit with investment summits organised in BJP-ruled states, alleging that India's interests had taken a back seat.
The BJP on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of providing a platform to "anti-India forces" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, alleging that the event was being used to defame the country and create instability.
The BJP's criticism came after Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, quit the throne) at the summit on November 14. According to PTI, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the gathering would be more appropriately described as an "Anti-India Summit" organised by the Leader of the Opposition.
"Rahul Gandhi is engaged in bringing together anti-India forces. There is hardly any platform where he does not attempt to defame India, create chaos and conspire to bring instability to the country," he said.
BJP contrasts Bharat Summit with investment summits in BJP-ruled states
Bhatia contrasted the Bharat Summit with investment summits organised in BJP-ruled states, saying such events allow foreign investors and ideologues to discuss investment opportunities and appreciate India's strong economy and stable environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
He alleged that India's interests had taken a back seat at the summit organised in the Congress-ruled state of Telangana.
"Unfortunately, when it comes to a Congress-ruled state, India's interests take a back seat. A platform that should have been used to strengthen India and Telangana is instead being used to weaken India, spread hatred against Narendra Modi and create instability in the country," he alleged.
BJP objects to Filibeck's slogan at Bharat Summit
According to PTI, Bhatia objected to Filibeck being given a platform to raise the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod", which Gandhi has also used to criticise the government.
He said that while Gandhi makes similar statements in India, a foreign national had now used an Indian platform to mock the country's electoral mandate.
"It is unfortunate that a foreign national is mocking the Indian mandate from an Indian platform," Bhatia said.
Bhatia also described Gandhi as an "anarchic, immature, part-time and anti-national" Leader of the Opposition, saying it was the misfortune of the country that he held the position, PTI reported.