The BJP's criticism came after Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, quit the throne) at the summit on November 14. According to PTI, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the gathering would be more appropriately described as an "Anti-India Summit" organised by the Leader of the Opposition.