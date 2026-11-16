Italian Legislator Deborah Bergamini called Filibeck’s remarks inappropriate interference in India’s internal politics.
Filibeck, at Congress’s summit, said Indian democracy was under attack and backed Rahul Gandhi.
BJP leaders attacked Gandhi over the slogan while a few oppostion politicians defended Filibeck’s right to speak.
Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini on Monday criticised Giacomo Filibeck, italian politician and Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), over his “vote thieves, step down” remark aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a Facebook post, she said India has its own political institutions and judiciary to settle domestic political disputes.
“I believe everyone in a democracy is free to put forward whatever arguments and accusations they wish, provided they can substantiate them,” said Bergamini, whose party is an ally of the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The exchange highlights the growing political proximity between Giorgia Meloni and Narendra Modi, with the Italian prime minister’s ally stepping in to defend the BJP.
“Not For Europeans To Lecture”
Bergamini said it was inappropriate to interfere in the domestic political debate of a major friendly country with which Italy has a special strategic partnership and close cooperation across sectors.
She added that Europeans should not lecture on democracy to a nation where 970 million citizens can vote, and that any conflicts should be resolved under established democratic rules.
Who Is Bergamini, And What Triggered Her Remarks
Bergamini is a member and national deputy secretary of Forza Italia, a centre-right party in the coalition that supports Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In her post, she described Filibeck as an Italian representative of the European Socialists and Democrats group who, at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress, attacked Prime Minister Modi’s BJP by declaring “Vote thieves, step down from your seats.”
What Filibeck Said In Hyderabad
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said international gatherings help draw global attention to challenges facing democracy in India. “Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party,” he said.
He added that the PES, the Congress and other movements worldwide belong to a progressive alliance committed to social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy.
The Slogan And The SIR Controversy
Filibeck had raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the summit, which referred to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A widely circulated video showed Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laughing and applauding the slogan.
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi
Union minister Kiren Rijiju, in a post on X on Sunday, took a veiled dig at Congress leaders without naming anyone. “Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner?” he asked.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of seeking foreign interference, alleging he had become a “puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India.” He claimed Gandhi wanted “regime change with foreign help” and was seeking international support to remove the Narendra Modi-led government.
Sanjay Raut Defends Filibeck
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended the remarks and questioned the BJP’s criticism.
He said that if Modi could offer Melody chocolates to the Italian Prime Minister, an Italian politician could come to India and speak about the country. “Democracy is being murdered in the country; this is a UN and human rights issue, not a matter involving any foreign power,” he said.