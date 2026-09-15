CBI FIR In Disha Salian Case Plot To Tarnish Thackeray Family, Alleges Sanjay Raut

What Are Disha's Father’s Allegations?

The victim's father Satish Salian previously blamed Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea for his daughter's demise. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days.”