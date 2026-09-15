CBI FIR In Disha Salian Case Plot To Tarnish Thackeray Family, Alleges Sanjay Raut

CBI registers FIR into Disha Salian's death, with no accused named in the case.
Sanjay Raut calls the probe a political conspiracy targeting the Thackeray family.
Salian died in June 2020, days before Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to allege that the move is meant to "tarnish the image" of the Thackeray family. Salian was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Raut also described the latest development in the case as a "political conspiracy". The FIR names no accused, in line with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.
The central agency will also look into allegations of gang rape, murder and an elaborate cover-up in Salian’s death.
Raut's Political Allegations
Raut said the CBI probe is "being weaponised" to target Aaditya Thackeray, who has been attacking the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on various public issues.
"This is a political conspiracy by Delhi to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family, which enjoys a place in the hearts of people," Raut told PTI. He also alleged that the FIR was aimed at diverting attention from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation and pressuring Shiv Sena (UBT) to support the delimitation bill in Parliament.
He further said the matter was taken to court in a way that amounted to a conspiracy. According to him, the order specifically called for a CBI probe, but did not name anyone, yet names are being floated in the media.
Disha Salian Death Case & How It Is Linked To Sushant's Death
Salian lost her life on June 8, 2020. She fell from an apartment tower in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood. Before the fatal fall, she had briefly managed actor Sushant.
Mumbai Police had earlier maintained, after its inquiry, that Salian had died by suicide.
Rajput died six days later. Police discovered the actor's body at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Although authorities conducted separate inquiries, the tight timeline between both incidents fueled intense public debate over a potential connection.
Public outrage forced the state's hand. The Maharashtra government transferred the probe to the CBI following intense public reaction to Rajput's demise. Federal investigators subsequently submitted a closure report concluding that the actor died by suicide.
That report is still pending before the court concerned. The Salian case, meanwhile, had remained at the stage of an ADR until the high court ordered a fresh probe.
What Are Disha's Father’s Allegations?
The victim's father Satish Salian previously blamed Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea for his daughter's demise. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days.”
“The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he added.