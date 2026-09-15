Madhuri The Elephant Returns Home After 13 Months, But Concerns Over Her Care Remain

Madhuri was treated for advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and mobility problems after being moved to Vantara in July 2025.
The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee has barred her from processions and ordered round-the-clock care and medical checks every 15 days.
PETA India has raised concerns over the Nandani facility and questioned whether Madhuri should have remained at a specialised rehabilitation centre.
After more than a year of specialised treatment and rehabilitation at Vantara in Jamnagar, Madhuri, the elephant who spent more than three decades at a Jain monastery in Kolhapur, is returning to Maharashtra. But her return has renewed a debate over whether she will be better cared for at the facility where she spent most of her life or at a specialised rehabilitation centre.
Madhuri was brought to the Nandani Math in Kolhapur in 1992, when she was around four years old. She remained there for 32 years, as part of the monastery's centuries-old tradition of keeping elephants.
She was moved to Vantara, the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, in July 2025 following directions from the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.
Why Was Madhuri Sent To Vantara?
According to Vantara, Madhuri arrived with advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and severe mobility problems. The centre attributed her condition to years of restricted movement, prolonged exposure to concrete surfaces and extended periods of being tethered in chains.
Vantara also said Madhuri had continued to be used in festivals and public processions, including being made to walk long distances on hot asphalt while restrained with ropes.
Over the following year, she underwent rehabilitation under a team of veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. Her treatment included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, specialised foot care, dietary management and continuous monitoring.
Her rehabilitation also involved social interaction with other elephants. Vantara said this helped Madhuri regain emotional stability and a sense of security after years of restricted movement and captivity.
The centre has said her health has stabilised, although her chronic conditions require continued supportive care and regular monitoring.
Why Is Madhuri Returning To Kolhapur?
On September 9, the HPC ordered Madhuri's return to Nandani after reviewing reports and inspecting arrangements at the facility. Necessary approvals and transit permits have since been granted.
Her return comes with several conditions. Madhuri cannot be used in processions or for any other purpose. She must receive round-the-clock care and undergo medical examinations every 15 days.
Vantara's veterinary team will also visit Nandani every fortnight, examine Madhuri and submit reports to the competent authorities.
The monastery has prepared a new shelter with ventilation, rubber mats, fans, fogging systems and water fountains. A water pond and hydrotherapy tank have also been built, while a separate kitchen will prepare food according to Madhuri's dietary requirements. A primary healthcare facility and accommodation for her mahout have also been arranged.
Vantara has said it helped arrange the infrastructure, medicines and other necessities for her transition and will continue supporting her care.
Why Are Animal-Welfare Groups Concerned?
Animal-welfare organisation PETA India has criticised the HPC's decision, arguing that Madhuri should have remained at a specialised rehabilitation facility.
PETA has alleged that an HPC-appointed inspection of the Nandani facility in August found shortcomings, including concerns over safe water, specialised veterinary care, walking space and socialisation. It said the sub-committee concluded that the facility was not fit for Madhuri's long-term management.
PETA has also questioned whether returning Madhuri after a year of rehabilitation could affect the social bonds she formed with other elephants at Vantara. It has argued that her chronic orthopaedic and foot problems require specialised treatment and continued monitoring.
Vantara, however, has maintained that Madhuri's wellbeing remains its priority and that its commitment to her health does not depend on where she lives.
The competing claims reflect the central question surrounding Madhuri's return: whether her long association with Nandani Math and the new safeguards there outweigh the benefits of continued specialised rehabilitation. For now, the HPC's conditions place Madhuri's future care under regular medical monitoring, while prohibiting her from being used in religious processions or other events.