How Toyota Hilux Went From A Civilian Pickup To A Weapons Platform For Insurgent Warfare

Toyota Hilux pickups have gone from ordinary civilian vehicles to recurring platforms in insurgent warfare across Yemen and parts of Africa
UN reports have documented Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser pickups being used by Houthi forces and Al-Qaeda-linked militants, while Toyota Hilux vehicles have also been seized from Boko Haram-linked fighters
Their availability, mobility, carrying capacity and adaptability have helped make civilian Toyota pickups a defining feature of the “technical” in irregular warfare
Toyota pickups have repeatedly appeared in conflicts across the Middle East and Africa, where armed groups have converted commercially available vehicles into transport and weapons platforms.
UN reports have documented Toyota Hilux trucks being used by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Toyota Land Cruiser pickups being converted into armed “technicals” by Yemen's Houthi forces.
Where Are Toyota Pickups Being Used?
A UN Security Council report on Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula documented fighters using Toyota Hilux trucks to transport weapons and ammunition in Yemen.
The UN Panel of Experts on Yemen separately reported in 2023 that the Houthis had displayed hundreds of Toyota Land Cruiser single-cab pickups during military parades in Sanaa and Hudaydah.
Many had been converted into “technicals” and fitted with heavy machine guns, anti-aircraft weapons, anti-tank guided missiles, recoilless guns and multiple-launch rocket systems, the panel said. It noted that the vehicles gave the Houthis significant mobility while carrying substantial firepower.
UN Office on Drugs and Crime material has also documented four Toyota Hilux vans among vehicles seized from Boko Haram-linked militants in Nigeria, alongside rifles, RPG equipment and ammunition.
Why Toyota Pickups?
The vehicles offer a combination of mobility, carrying capacity and availability that can be useful to irregular forces.
A US Army guide on hybrid threats notes that non-state armed groups can adapt civilian vehicles and other commercially available technology for military purposes. Such vehicles can be used for transport, logistics and reconnaissance, or modified to carry weapons.
Their civilian origins also mean they do not necessarily require the maintenance and support systems associated with conventional military vehicles.
How Do Armed Groups Get Them?
The UN's examination of Houthi vehicles provides some insight into their commercial origins.
Toyota identified several of the vehicles displayed by the Houthis as Land Cruiser single-cab pickups, and told the UN that some of the models were sold in the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. That does not establish that Toyota supplied the Houthis directly.
Instead, commercially available vehicles can pass through ordinary resale markets or be diverted, confiscated or otherwise acquired before being modified for military use. The US Army also notes that irregular forces can obtain civilian vehicles through local supporters, requisition or confiscation.
From Civilian Pickup To Weapons Platform
The conversion process can be relatively simple. A civilian pickup can be fitted with a weapon mount while retaining its ability to carry fighters, ammunition and other equipment.
That adaptability has made Toyota pickups a recurring feature of insurgent warfare, even though the vehicles were originally designed for civilian transport.
The UN documentation suggests the significance lies less in any single Toyota model than in a broader characteristic of civilian four-wheel-drive vehicles: they are widely available, mobile and relatively easy to adapt for combat.