Houthis Seize Mayun Island Near Bab el-Mandeb: Why It Matters For Red Sea Shipping

Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized Mayun Island, also known as Perim, inside the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, strengthening their position along one of the world's key shipping routes. The capture comes after the Houthis seized Yemen's Red Sea port of Mocha and other coastal positions, as Saudi Arabia steps up airstrikes against the group. The Houthi advance has also brought the group within striking distance of a major US military base in Djibouti.