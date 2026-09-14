Houthis Seize Mayun Island Near Bab el-Mandeb: Why It Matters For Red Sea Shipping

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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The Houthi seizure of Mayun Island near Bab el-Mandeb could increase pressure on Red Sea shipping while strengthening the group's strategic position close to a major US base in Djibouti

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A tribal gathering staged by former president loyalist and Houthis was held in Sanaa Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
Summary of this article

  • Houthi forces have reportedly seized Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, strengthening their position near a key global shipping route.

  • The island's location could give the Houthis greater leverage over commercial vessels using the Red Sea corridor.

  • The advance has also brought Houthi forces closer to the US military base in Djibouti, as Saudi-backed forces respond to the offensive.

Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized Mayun Island, also known as Perim, inside the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, strengthening their position along one of the world's key shipping routes. The capture comes after the Houthis seized Yemen's Red Sea port of Mocha and other coastal positions, as Saudi Arabia steps up airstrikes against the group. The Houthi advance has also brought the group within striking distance of a major US military base in Djibouti.

Why Is Mayun Island Important?

AP says Bab el-Mandeb has become especially important because it is an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz during the current regional conflict. Bab el-Mandeb handles roughly 12% of global trade, including about 11% of maritime oil and 8% of LNG.

Mayun/Perim sits inside the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The strait connects the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. It is a major route for global maritime trade and energy shipments.

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The island's location gives whoever holds it a strategically important position near the shipping lane. The Houthis had already captured Mocha, further up the Yemeni coast. Their advance therefore isn't just about territory — it puts pressure on the shipping corridor.

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The seizure could give the Houthis greater leverage over ships using the route and increase the risks and costs for commercial vessels.

Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels chant and raise rifles during a rally organized to celebrate the group’s capture of Mayun Island in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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How Could The Houthi Advance Affect Shipping And The US?

The Houthi advance has brought them roughly 20 miles/32 km from the US military base in Djibouti, according to AP. Camp Lemonnier is the main US military base in Africa, making the proximity strategically significant. AP also reports that Djibouti has seen more than 2,000 Yemenis arrive after fleeing the fighting.

Saudi-backed forces have been fighting to push back the Houthi advance, while Saudi Arabia has intensified airstrikes against Houthi positions.

Some reports attribute individual attacks to Saudi-backed Yemeni forces rather than directly to Saudi Arabia. AP says Yemeni government forces launched airstrikes on Houthi positions, while Saudi Arabia has separately been involved in the wider military response.

A tribal gathering staged by former president loyalist and Houthis was held in Sanaa - IMAGO / Xinhua
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The escalation comes as commercial vessels continue to use the Red Sea corridor, but the threat has already pushed up shipping and tanker costs. Reuters reported that rerouting vessels around Africa can add roughly 22 days to some journeys, while tanker rates have reached record highs.

The seizure of Mayun follows the Houthis' capture of Mocha, giving the group positions along Yemen's Red Sea coast and closer to the Bab el-Mandeb.

AP reported today that the Houthis have also seized Greater and Lesser Hanish islands, further strengthening their position around the southern Red Sea.

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