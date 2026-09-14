BJP Candidate Gets One Vote In Rajasthan Local Body Polls

BJP candidate Kailashchand received only one vote in Parbatsar municipality’s Ward 13.
He said his registered vote belonged to neighbouring Ward 12 instead.
Congress’s Hina Khanam won with 376; Rashid Khan placed second with 195.
An unexpected result emerged in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections, with BJP candidate Kailashchand receiving just one vote in Ward 13 of Parbatsar municipality.
The Rajasthan State Election Commission’s website showed Congress candidate Hina Khanam winning the ward with 376 votes. Independent candidate Rashid Khan finished second after securing 195 votes.
Explaining his tally, Kailashchand told news agency PTI that he was registered as a voter in the neighbouring Ward 12, although the BJP had fielded him from Ward 13.
“I got one vote. My vote is in Ward 12. I was fielded from Ward 13. Someone from that ward has voted for me,” he said.
The contest in Parbatsar municipality remained closely divided between the two major parties. Of its 25 wards, the Congress won 13, while the BJP secured the remaining 12.
Kailashchand’s result stood out as votes were counted for 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan. More than 10,000 councillor positions were contested in the elections.