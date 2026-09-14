Who Is Russell Ashford? New Name Emerges In Antoinette Forbes Missing Case

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

A man identified in local media reports as the father of missing Washington DC mother Antoinette Forbes' child is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, though police have not linked the custody to her disappearance.

image Prefer on Google
Antoinette Forbes
New Name Emerges In Antoinette Forbes Missing Case | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The name Russell Ashford has emerged in the disappearance of Washington DC mother Antoinette Forbes, with local reports identifying him as the father of her child

  • A man matching Ashford’s name and date of birth is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, though authorities have not said the custody is linked to Forbes’ disappearance

  • Forbes, 53, was last seen on September 4 near her home in Northwest Washington, and her family continues to seek information about her whereabouts

A man with the same name and date of birth as the father of missing Washington DC mother Antoinette Forbes' child is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, though authorities have not said whether his custody is connected to her disappearance.

According to local news media, Beaver County Jail officials confirmed the man was in custody but did not disclose the charges, telling local news media that he was “wanted somewhere else”. DC police have not publicly identified Russell Ashford as a suspect or person of interest in Forbes' disappearance.

Representational Photo - X@CENTCOM
US Pilot Survived 50 Hours Behind Enemy Lines In Iran; Here's How He Was Rescued

By Outlook News Desk

The Disappearance

Forbes, 53, was last seen on September 4 near her home in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue NW in Northwest Washington, according to police. Her family said they last heard from her the following day.

Related Content
Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on tricolour outfit controversy - Instgaram/Urvashi Rautela
Miss Universe India 2026 winner is Kaziah Liz Mejo - Pageants Universe/Instagram
Barcelona secured Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year deal worth up to €76.5 million. - FCBarcelona/X
Across 21 Villages In Himachal's Kangra, Child Marriage Refuses To Disappear - null

Friends who went to the home found her two phones, wallet and car keys inside, while her car remained at the property. Her front door was reportedly unlocked, and investigators were later seen entering the house, photographing the property and canvassing the vehicle, according to local news media.

Police have not publicly disclosed whether investigators recovered evidence from the home or developed new leads.

Custody Dispute

Before Forbes disappeared, she had been involved in a years-long custody dispute involving her son, according to court records cited by local news media.

The dispute is part of the background to the case, but authorities have not said that it is connected to Forbes' disappearance.

The Pennsylvania custody also remains unexplained publicly. Officials have not announced the charges against the man or said why he was wanted.

Xi Jinping is preparing a large Chinese CEO delegation for his September 24 meeting with Donald Trump. - X
Xi Jinping Plans Large Chinese CEO Delegation For Trump Summit In Washington

By Outlook News Desk

Family Appeals For Information

Forbes' family has continued to appeal for information about her whereabouts.

Friends and relatives held a vigil at National Presbyterian Church on Saturday, with those close to Forbes describing her as a devoted mother and a deeply loved member of the community, local news media reported.

Her sister Aileen Forbes has said the disappearance is out of character and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories