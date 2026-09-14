Who Is Russell Ashford? New Name Emerges In Antoinette Forbes Missing Case

The name Russell Ashford has emerged in the disappearance of Washington DC mother Antoinette Forbes, with local reports identifying him as the father of her child
A man matching Ashford’s name and date of birth is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, though authorities have not said the custody is linked to Forbes’ disappearance
Forbes, 53, was last seen on September 4 near her home in Northwest Washington, and her family continues to seek information about her whereabouts
A man with the same name and date of birth as the father of missing Washington DC mother Antoinette Forbes' child is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, though authorities have not said whether his custody is connected to her disappearance.
According to local news media, Beaver County Jail officials confirmed the man was in custody but did not disclose the charges, telling local news media that he was “wanted somewhere else”. DC police have not publicly identified Russell Ashford as a suspect or person of interest in Forbes' disappearance.
The Disappearance
Forbes, 53, was last seen on September 4 near her home in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue NW in Northwest Washington, according to police. Her family said they last heard from her the following day.
Friends who went to the home found her two phones, wallet and car keys inside, while her car remained at the property. Her front door was reportedly unlocked, and investigators were later seen entering the house, photographing the property and canvassing the vehicle, according to local news media.
Police have not publicly disclosed whether investigators recovered evidence from the home or developed new leads.
Custody Dispute
Before Forbes disappeared, she had been involved in a years-long custody dispute involving her son, according to court records cited by local news media.
The dispute is part of the background to the case, but authorities have not said that it is connected to Forbes' disappearance.
The Pennsylvania custody also remains unexplained publicly. Officials have not announced the charges against the man or said why he was wanted.
Family Appeals For Information
Forbes' family has continued to appeal for information about her whereabouts.
Friends and relatives held a vigil at National Presbyterian Church on Saturday, with those close to Forbes describing her as a devoted mother and a deeply loved member of the community, local news media reported.
Her sister Aileen Forbes has said the disappearance is out of character and urged anyone with information to come forward.