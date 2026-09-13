BRICS Summit Dinner Snub? Opposition CMs Skip PM Modi’s Invite. Here’s Why

According to sources, the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declined the invitation on the grounds that the Assembly session was ongoing in the state. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is not in the country. He is in London for prior engagements. The Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also declined citing prior engagements. Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar’s office could not be reached.