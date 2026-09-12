‘Differences Should Not Become Disputes’: Modi, Xi Discuss India-China Ties At BRICS

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Anish
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the boundary question, border peace, trade and stronger ties at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi With Chinese President Xi Jinping
‘Differences Should Not Become Disputes’: Modi, Xi Discuss India-China Ties At BRICS Photo: Credits - X/@narendramodi
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks in New Delhi and committed to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question

  • The leaders said India-China relations had made steady progress and stressed strategic, long-term engagement, including border peace and adherence to existing agreements

  • The meeting comes amid a gradual thaw since 2024, but the unresolved LAC dispute and broader de-escalation challenges remain central to the relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. The two leaders stated that they are committed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

During their meeting, they welcomed what they called steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. Modi said both countries should take a strategic and long-term view of their ties and that differences should not become disputes.

He added that the relationship must be guided by "three mutuals," mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. - | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
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Regarding the Indo-China border, Modi expressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains essential for the relationship to develop further, and both sides should observe existing agreements on border-related issues.

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The two leaders also discussed people-to-people exchanges, business ties and greater mobility and said trade imbalances, supply-chain issues and market access needed to be addressed. Modi thanked China for its support of India's BRICS chairship this year.

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India and China share a roughly 3488-km border, large stretches of which remain undemarcated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Relations deteriorated sharply in June 2020, after soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, the first deadly confrontation between the two armies in decades.

Multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks since then has ed to disengagement at several friction points. However, de-escalation and de-indiction are yet to take place.

However, the ties began normalising after a Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan in October 2024, followed by the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

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