Nepal Seal Asia Cup 2027 Berth After Beating UAE In ACC Premier Cup Final

Nepal beat UAE by 44 runs to win the ACC Men's Premier Cup and qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup
Aasif Sheikh's 102 powered Nepal to 313/9 before their bowlers restricted UAE to 269
Sandeep Lamichhane was named Player of the Series, while Aasif took Player of the Match honours
Nepal have punched their ticket to the 2027 ODI Asia Cup after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 44 runs in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
The result saw Nepal claim the tournament title for the second time and secure their place among the teams set to compete in next year's continental competition.
The victory also means Nepal will return to the Asia Cup for only the second time. Their first appearance came in the 2023 edition, and their latest qualification gives them another chance to take on some of the biggest teams in Asian cricket, including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The foundation for Nepal's victory was laid by a commanding batting performance after they were asked to set the target at Bayuemas Oval. They finished their 50 overs on 313/9, with opener Aasif Sheikh producing the standout innings of the final.
Aasif took the attack to the UAE bowlers on his way to a 102-ball century, eventually finishing with 102 from 106 deliveries. His innings featured eight fours and four sixes and provided Nepal with the platform they needed to post a total beyond 300.
He first combined with Arjun Kumal for a 97-run opening stand, with Kumal scoring 43 before being run out. Aasif then added 68 for the third wicket alongside Rohit Paudel, who chipped in with a useful 40 after Ishan Pandey had been dismissed for 13.
Nepal's lower order then ensured the momentum did not dip. Gulshan Jha smashed 52 from only 38 balls, including four sixes and three fours, before Basir Ahamad finished the innings with a rapid 15 off four deliveries. Ibrar Ahmad was UAE's most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 62 runs.
UAE's response never quite gathered enough momentum despite several individual contributions. The chase suffered an early setback when they slipped to 56/3 in 8.3 overs, leaving them with a sizeable task against a disciplined Nepal attack.
Tanish Suri and Sohaib Khan added support, while Harpreet Singh added 33 to keep UAE's hopes alive. Rahul Chopra then produced a determined unbeaten century, but the lack of sustained partnerships left UAE needing too much from too little.
Karan KC emerged as Nepal's leading bowler, returning figures of 3/49 from nine overs. Lalit Rajbanshi claimed two wickets, while Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Gulshan Jha and Basir Ahamad took one wicket each as Nepal wrapped up a 44-run victory.
Lamichhane's consistency throughout the competition also earned him the Player of the Series award after he finished with 17 wickets. Aasif, meanwhile, was named Player of the Match for his decisive century.
Nepal's Premier Cup success now puts them on course for another appearance at the Asia Cup, with the 2027 edition scheduled to be staged in Bangladesh in the middle of next year.