India Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

All you need to know about the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup title clash
Where and how to watch the India-Sri Lanka final online
Date, time, venue and broadcast information for the summit clash
Defending Women’s ODI World Cup champions India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, in a fixture that mirrors the 2024 Asia Cup final.
India, the most successful side in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup, will be appearing in their 10th consecutive final. Remarkably, the Women in Blue have reached the final of every edition of the tournament since its inception in 2004.
The seven-time champions have been dominant throughout the competition. They began their campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Thailand before registering a massive 137-run win against Hong Kong.
India then defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets to finish at the top of their group and set up a semifinal clash with Bangladesh.
In the semifinal, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side posted 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Bangladesh never seriously threatened the target as India’s bowlers produced a disciplined performance to secure a place in yet another Asia Cup final. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, claiming 3/26 to guide India to victory.
Sri Lanka have been equally impressive on their way to the final. They started their campaign by bowling out the UAE for just 79 before chasing down the target with nine wickets in hand.
The Islanders followed that up with a dominant 75-run win over Indonesia after dismissing them for only 49. In their final group-stage match, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh’s total of 114 to seal top spot and book a semifinal meeting with Pakistan.
Facing a target of 131 in the semifinal, the Sri Lankans produced another clinical chase, winning by four wickets to set up a second successive Asia Cup final against India.
India enter the contest as favourites to reclaim the title and lift a record-extending eighth Asia Cup trophy. The Women in Blue have enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka in recent years, winning each of their last five T20I meetings before this tournament.
However, Sri Lanka will take confidence from their memorable triumph in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, where they defeated India by eight wickets to claim their maiden continental title.
Both teams arrive unbeaten and in excellent form, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling final.
All You Need To Know About Asia Cup Final Clash Between India and Sri Lanka
When And Where Will Women’s Asia Cup Final Between India and Sri Lanka Be?
The Women’s Asia Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, 13th September at 8 PM IST, at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What Time Will The Asia Cup Match Between India and Sri Lanka Begin?
The Asia Cup tie between Team India and Team Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Women’s Asia Cup Final Between India and Sri Lanka?
The Asia Cup tie between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, which includes Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds.
How Can Fans Watch The Asia Cup Between India and Sri Lanka Online?
The Asia Cup game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and Sony LIV website from 8 P.M. IST onwards.