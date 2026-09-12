India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In New Delhi?

Cloudy conditions with a chance of rain are expected on match day
Light showers could interrupt preparations and potentially affect the India-Afghanistan opener
Humidity and overcast skies could influence bowling and batting conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
India will begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match, scheduled for 7 PM IST, will be the first of three meetings between the sides, with the remaining games also set to take place in Delhi on September 15 and 17.
The series brings an interesting leadership change for both teams. Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Ibrahim Zadran will begin his tenure as Afghanistan's full-time T20I captain. Afghanistan have also welcomed back fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who returns after recovering from a shoulder stress fracture.
India have received a major boost with Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy cleared for selection. However, Harshit Rana has been ruled out after suffering another hamstring injury during a fitness test, with Yash Thakur named as his replacement.
Much of the attention will be on India's young batting options, particularly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is continuing his rapid rise at international level. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and the wicketkeeping pair of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan give India plenty of flexibility.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, have an experienced core featuring Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai. Rashid's battle against India's middle order could prove decisive, particularly against batters such as Iyer, Tilak and Dube.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium's relatively short boundaries could make this an intriguing batting contest, but Afghanistan's spin attack gives them a route to challenge India's aggressive middle order.
India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: New Delhi Weather Forecast
Rain remains a concern ahead of the opener. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a generally cloudy day with light rain in Delhi on September 13, while other forecasts indicate a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions around match time could therefore become a factor, although the latest forecasts do not guarantee a washout.
India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 9
India Won - 8
Afghanistan Won - 0
No Result - 1
India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Fans in India can stream the India-Afghanistan T20I series live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.