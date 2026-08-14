Delhi-NCR Gets Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert For Thunderstorms Today

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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The IMD has issued a red warning for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, with more rain likely through the Independence Day weekend

Rain in Delhi
Representational photo | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • IMD issued a red warning for all Delhi districts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph expected.

  • Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies and light rain during the Independence Day celebrations, with additional spells forecast on Saturday.

  • The weather department advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from trees and weak structures, and check traffic conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red warning for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph across all districts of the national capital. The weather department has advised residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from trees and weak structures during the spell of severe weather.

Delhi is bracing for heavy rain on Independence day, with wet conditions likely to persist until at least August 19, the IMD said.

Delhi Weather: What Did IMD Forecast?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s red warning said that Delhi NCR will witness heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected. IMD's morning bulletin said light rain had occurred at some places, with moderate rain at a few places over Delhi in the preceding 24 hours.

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rainfall during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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More Showers Likely Over Weekend

The weather department has forecast a 70% chance of rain between 4 am and 6 am on Saturday, with around 5 mm of very light to light rainfall expected in the national capital. Another spell is likely between 6 am and 9 am, with a 60% probability of rain and an expected rainfall of around 5 mm.

The IMD has further forecast another spell of very light rainfall during the afternoon to evening hours, with a 60 per cent probability. Around 3 mm of rainfall is expected during this period.

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The IMD warned residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It advised them to not take shelter under trees or weak structures and check road/traffic conditions, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies.

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