Delhi-NCR Gets Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert For Thunderstorms Today

IMD issued a red warning for all Delhi districts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph expected.
Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies and light rain during the Independence Day celebrations, with additional spells forecast on Saturday.
The weather department advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from trees and weak structures, and check traffic conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red warning for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph across all districts of the national capital. The weather department has advised residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from trees and weak structures during the spell of severe weather.
Delhi is bracing for heavy rain on Independence day, with wet conditions likely to persist until at least August 19, the IMD said.
Delhi Weather: What Did IMD Forecast?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s red warning said that Delhi NCR will witness heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected. IMD's morning bulletin said light rain had occurred at some places, with moderate rain at a few places over Delhi in the preceding 24 hours.
Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rainfall during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
More Showers Likely Over Weekend
The weather department has forecast a 70% chance of rain between 4 am and 6 am on Saturday, with around 5 mm of very light to light rainfall expected in the national capital. Another spell is likely between 6 am and 9 am, with a 60% probability of rain and an expected rainfall of around 5 mm.
The IMD has further forecast another spell of very light rainfall during the afternoon to evening hours, with a 60 per cent probability. Around 3 mm of rainfall is expected during this period.
IMD predicted generally cloudy sky for Friday, with a spell of very light to light rain with moderate rain during forenoon to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain during evening to night. Temperatures will lurk between 33.8 degree Celsius to 26.5 degree Celsius this week, as per the IMD.
Current ensemble and deterministic forecasts from the ECMWF indicate that the monsoon trough and related low-pressure systems are pushing heavy moisture into Central India.
Forecasters expect the core monsoon zone to receive widespread moderate to heavy precipitation, while northern and northeastern parts of the country could see more scattered but significant rainfall.
Individual bursts of heavy rain carry severe localised impacts, even when the overall seasonal total remains below average. Intense rainfall over brief periods often leads to immediate waterlogging, sudden flooding and severe disruption in vulnerable zones.
The IMD warned residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It advised them to not take shelter under trees or weak structures and check road/traffic conditions, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies.