Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges Modi To Keep Lok Sabha Strength At 543 Amid Delimitation Concerns

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay has urged PM Modi to retain the Lok Sabha’s strength at 543 through Constitutional amendments.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has sought to maintain the existing distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states amid delimitation concerns.
The Assembly has also urged the Union government to implement 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in necessary Constitutional amendments to permanently retain the strength of the Lok Sabha at 543, amid concerns in the southern states over the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.
In a letter to Modi on Thursday, Vijay drew his attention to a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, 2026, on delimitation and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. According to PTI, the resolution called for the present allocation of Lok Sabha seats among the states to be retained and for women to get one-third reservation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and subsequent Assembly polls.
The chief minister said the resolution urges that the "total number of members of the House of the People (Lok Sabha) should be made permanent at 543".
The resolution also urged that the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state should be made permanent at the present level, meaning the current distribution of seats among the states must be maintained. PTI reported that Vijay enclosed a copy of the Assembly resolution with his letter and requested the Prime Minister to consider it and bring in the required Constitutional amendments.
"I enclose a copy of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. I kindly request you to consider the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and bring in necessary Constitutional amendments in this regard," Vijay said.
The issue was deliberated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, where the possible impact of the Census and subsequent delimitation on the representation of southern states was discussed. According to PTI, it was deliberated that the southern states may lose seats if Article 81 (2)(a), covering the subject of allotment of seats, is applied after the Census.
The Assembly pointed to the 1967 delimitation, when the number of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu was reduced from 41 to 39. It argued that any delimitation based on the post-1971 population that alters the existing strength of representation would cause lasting injustice to the southern states.
The resolution said these states had efficiently implemented population control programmes, achieved good economic growth, and carried out proper healthcare and public welfare schemes. PTI reported that the Assembly raised concerns over changing their existing representation despite these measures.
The Assembly resolution also urged the Union government to ensure that women get one-third reservation in the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha and in subsequent elections to the Legislative Assemblies.