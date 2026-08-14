Nigel Farage Wins Clacton By-Election As ‘Trash Can’ Rival Takes 27%

Nigel Farage won back his Clacton parliamentary seat with 62.8% of votes
Satirical candidate Count Binface finished second with 26.7% of the vote
Farage returns to Parliament as a financial declarations investigation resumes
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won back his parliamentary seat in a by-election in the English seaside constituency of Clacton on Friday, defeating his main challenger, comedian Count Binface, who campaigns dressed as a trash can.
According to Reuters, Farage secured 62.8% of the vote, while Count Binface, the creation of comedian Jonathan Harvey, won 26.7%. Turnout was 44%.
The by-election was triggered after Farage resigned from Parliament last month to seek a renewed mandate, describing the move as part of a fight against what he called an establishment campaign to discredit him over financial allegations.
Farage Skips Victory Count
Farage did not attend the count or deliver a planned victory speech, saying police had warned him of a campaign to disrupt the result.
"I am damned if I am going to stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory ... and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies," Farage told supporters at a party before the result was announced, according to Reuters.
The unusual contest came after Britain's major political parties withdrew from the race, describing Farage's decision to trigger the by-election as a self-serving stunt. That left Count Binface as his principal challenger. His campaign included pledges such as capping the price of ice cream cones and conscripting people who use speakerphones on public transport.
Funding Investigation Resumes
Farage's return to Parliament has also revived a parliamentary standards investigation into his financial declarations.
The investigation, which had been suspended after he resigned to fight the by-election, was listed as active again on the UK Parliament website following his re-election, Reuters reported.
The inquiry concerns whether Farage should have declared a £5 million gift from a Thailand-based billionaire cryptocurrency investor before the 2024 general election. Farage has acknowledged receiving the money but maintains that he did nothing wrong.
If parliamentary authorities find that he breached declaration rules, Farage could face suspension and another vote on retaining his seat. Unlike the latest contest, the major parties would then be likely to field candidates.
Farage's by-election victory has therefore secured his immediate return to Parliament, but the financial investigation remains an unresolved political and legal issue.