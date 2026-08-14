Taiwan Approves Referendums On Caning, Nuclear Power And Road Safety

Taiwan’s parliament approved three referendums likely to be held with November local elections
One vote would ask about caning people convicted of sex crimes and fraud
The other referendums concern nuclear power and using traffic fines for road safety
Taiwan's parliament has approved the holding of three referendums, including one asking voters whether sex offenders should be subject to caning.
According to Reuters, the three referendums are to be held alongside Taiwan's local elections later this year. One proposal would ask voters whether judicial caning should be introduced for people convicted of serious sexual offences.
The Referendums
Another referendum concerns the threshold required for constitutional or policy referendums, while a third relates to the future status of an offshore island.
As per the report, the proposals were backed by lawmakers after a contentious debate in Taiwan's legislature, where the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition parties have been deeply divided over several social and political issues.
The caning proposal has attracted particular attention because Taiwan currently does not use corporal punishment as a criminal penalty. Supporters argue that tougher punishment is needed for serious sexual offences, while opponents have raised concerns about human rights and proportionality.
Political Divisions
The referendums come amid a broader political confrontation in Taiwan, where the ruling DPP has faced resistance from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) in parliament.
The opposition-controlled legislature has increasingly become a battleground over criminal justice, constitutional reforms and government policy.
The three questions will now go to voters, putting issues ranging from punishment for sex offenders to Taiwan's political and territorial arrangements directly before the electorate.