'A Threat To Stability': Taiwan Fumes As China, Indonesia Plan Drills On Its Doorstep

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry called the planned China-Indonesia naval exercise "dangerous" and warned against China's expanding military presence in strategic waterways.
China said the mid-August exercise will involve naval communication and replenishment-at-sea drills aimed at improving interoperability between the two navies.
The planned drill comes amid continued Chinese military activity around Taiwan and heightened tensions in the Western Pacific.
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday condemned the planned joint naval exercise between China and Indonesia, calling it 'dangerous' and a threat to regional stability. The drills are set to take place in waters directly east of Taiwan — a zone Taipei considers critical to its security.
The ministry also warned that China is trying to normalise its military presence and expansionism in key strategic waterways beyond the first island chain. The planned manoeuvres have sharpened concern in Taipei because they bring Chinese naval activity closer to Taiwan’s eastern flank.
Why Has Taiwan Opposed China-Indonesia Naval Drill?
The waters east of Taiwan are central to the island’s defence plans. They help keep sea lanes open in a crisis and support military mobility if tensions rise around the island. Taipei sees the planned drill as another sign of pressure on its eastern security perimeter.
China has also kept up its grey-zone tactics around Taiwan, including near-daily air and naval incursions into the island's air defence identification zone. Against that backdrop, the joint exercise with Indonesia appears to be part of a broader push to extend Beijing's military reach further into the Western Pacific
Earlier in the day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X, “6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s central and southwestern part ADIZ.”
What Does China Say About The Naval Exercise?
Ministry of National Defence of China said that PLAN Ship Honghe and KRI John Lie will carry out a passage exercise in the waters east of the Taiwan Island in mid-August.
The key subjects will include communications and replenishment-at-sea. “The exercise aims to improve interoperability between the two navies, deepen bilateral cooperation, and maintain regional peace and stability,” it said.
It will be the first time the Chinese and a foreign navy have conducted an exercise in the waters, a Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times on Tuesday, adding that the exercise carries great significance, demonstrating China's sovereign rights and “jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan island.”
The dispute over Taiwan's status involves a mix of historical, political and legal claims. Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a position reflected in its national policy, domestic legislation and references in international statements.
Taiwan, meanwhile, operates independently with its own government, military and economy. Its political status continues to be a subject of international debate, raising questions surrounding sovereignty, self-determination and the principle of non-interference under international law, according to the United Service Institution of India.