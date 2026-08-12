Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 224, Thousands Still Missing | What We Know So Far

Colombia's earthquake death toll has risen to at least 224, with more than 1,400 people reportedly still missing
More than 70 aftershocks have been recorded after the 7.4-magnitude quake, while thousands of homes have been damaged
The US, UN and other countries are assisting Colombia as rescue teams continue searching for survivors
Colombia earthquake death toll has risen to at least 224, according to CNN. After the deadly 7.4 earthquake shook the country, over 70 aftershocks were recorded by Colombia’s Geological Service. Rescue teams are frantically looking for survivors through the rubble.
Most deaths cluster around Pereira and Cali, as per the government. Around 5,000 homes have been damaged and dozens of residential buildings have collapsed, as per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The United Nations teams and the US are sending assistance to Colombia, while international support continues to rise.
The earthquake on Monday ravaged cities across western Colombia, including Cali, Pereira, Quibdo and Manizales, and was felt in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama. The epicentre was in San Jose Del Palmar in the Choco region, about 400km west of the capital, Bogota, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck at a depth of 107km.
Over 1,400 remain missing, mostly in Cali and Pereira, as per Al Jazeera. Photos and videos emerged with local media sharing visuals of the airport building collapsing.
Rescue Operations Underway
Weary rescue ops continued working day and night sans sleep, as per Al Jazeera. The US activated a activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which is supposed to arrive in Colombia by Wednesday. According to the US Department of State, it will support the government's critical operations, programming, and overall response coordination.
Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres said he was saddened by the report of the people who lost their lives and are injured in the earthquake. The UN, he said, “is in close contact with the Colombian authorities & is supporting the Government-led response as requested.”
The World Food Programme is also mobilising its response and stands ready to provide food assistance and cash-based support to affected communities through its existing programmes and operational capacity in the country.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the earthquake in Colombia.”
The earthquake has been an Achilles Heel for Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office only recently. He declared a state of national emergency. “The national government has all of its capabilities deployed to protect lives, assist affected communities and deliver aid wherever it is needed,” he said in a national address, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
Low-intensity earthquakes, or tremors, are common in Colombia, which sits along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, but those above magnitude 6 are rare.