At Least 22 Dead After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Colombia

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, killing at least 22 people.
Buildings collapsed in several cities, including Cali, with people trapped under debris.
Airport operations were suspended in six cities as authorities assessed structural damage.
At least 22 people have been killed after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning, bringing down buildings, trapping people under debris and disrupting airports and roads across several parts of the country.
The earthquake struck at around 7.34 am local time, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Pacific department of Chocó. The US Geological Survey placed the quake at a depth of about 107 km, while Colombia’s Geological Service later estimated the depth at 96 km. No tsunami threat was issued.
Early casualty figures rose quickly as local authorities began reporting deaths from the most heavily affected cities. According to El País, 18 people were confirmed dead in Pereira, three in Manizales and one in Buenaventura, taking the toll to at least 22. Rescue operations were continuing, with authorities warning that the numbers could change as damaged buildings were searched.
Buildings Collapse In Cali, Rescue Teams Called In
Cali was among the cities reporting extensive structural damage.
Mayor Alejandro Eder initially said at least 20 structures had collapsed, with people trapped beneath some of them. Later, he told Caracol Radio that at least 25 buildings had been severely affected.
“Caleños, at the moment we have at least 20 collapsed structures in Cali, with people trapped. We are already on the front lines of this emergency with all the rescue organisations of Cali,” Eder said, according to El País. He added that he had requested rescue assistance from Bogotá and Medellín.
Eder also urged residents to inspect buildings for obvious structural damage.
“I ask the citizens to remain calm. Check if there are any apparent structural damages in your buildings. If you do not feel safe, if you see very large cracks, please, leave the building,” he said.
Bogotá later dispatched around 100 rescuers to assist the worst-hit areas after Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said the capital had not reported serious structural damage and could make its emergency capacity available elsewhere.
Chocó Reports Injuries And Serious Damage
The earthquake’s epicentre was in Chocó, where Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba-Curi reported injuries and significant damage in Quibdó, the departmental capital.
“We have just experienced a major earthquake in the department of Chocó. Although the epicentre was San José del Palmar, there are injuries and serious damage to buildings in the capital, Quibdó,” Córdoba-Curi said on X, adding that authorities had begun assessing the impact.
Officials also warned residents to remain alert for aftershocks.
In Pereira, one of the worst-hit cities, authorities reported severe damage to buildings, while three of the city’s fatalities were reported at Matecaña International Airport, according to El País.
Six Airports Suspend Operations
The earthquake also disrupted air connectivity across western Colombia.
The country’s civil aviation authority, Aerocivil, reported damage at airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura. Operations at all six were suspended while engineers inspected terminals and other infrastructure for structural damage.
Road transport was also affected. Two roads close to Cali and Manizales were reported closed, including the Cali-Loboguerrero route, where falling rocks blocked the roadway.
New President Leads Emergency Response
Colombia’s new President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office on August 7, cancelled his scheduled engagements and ordered the establishment of a unified command centre to coordinate the response.
“I have ordered the installation of a Unified Command Post to coordinate assistance for the damage and those affected,” De la Espriella said. He also told affected communities: “You are not alone. The State is present and acting.”
The president said he would personally oversee the response in Chocó, the coffee-growing region and other affected areas.
Tremors Felt Beyond Colombia
The quake was felt across much of Colombia, including Bogotá, and also across neighbouring countries.
Reuters witnesses reported shaking in Venezuela’s border state of Táchira and in Barquisimeto. Venezuelan authorities said there were no reports of deaths or serious damage there at the time of assessment. The earthquake was also felt in Ecuador.
The tremor comes less than two months after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in June, killing thousands and causing widespread destruction.
Why Colombia Is Vulnerable To Earthquakes
Colombia has a long history of damaging seismic activity. The Colombian Geological Service says the country has recorded more than 100 destructive earthquakes, concentrated particularly in the Andean region, the eastern foothills of the Eastern Cordillera and along the Pacific. The risk is linked to active faults and the convergence of tectonic plates beneath and around Colombian territory.
The strongest instrumentally recorded earthquake to affect Colombia occurred off the Pacific coast in 1906. The magnitude-8.8 quake generated a tsunami and affected coastal communities in Colombia and Ecuador.
For now, rescue teams remain focused on collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure, while authorities continue to revise casualty and damage assessments across the affected departments.