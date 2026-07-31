These Novels Are ‘Dynamite’: The 2026 Booker Prize Longlist

British author and well-known poet Rebecca Perry finds a spot on the longlist with her debut novel, May We Feed the King. Perry’s narrative flits between the past and the present, inviting readers to ponder the workings of history and the intricacies of the art of storytelling. Turkish-American writer Kenan Orhan’s debut novel, The Renovation, revolves around a Turkish emigree psychologist who lives in Italy with her father who suffers from dementia. When she gets a new bathroom built in their home and it turns into a prison cell, this absurdist political fable encompasses Turkey’s political storms, the fallibility of memory and the vagaries of history. The other debut novel on the list is Irish writer Djamel White’s All of Them Dogs in which the hero returns to west Dublin after being on the run for five years for the crime of murdering a man in a gang fight. White, 28, is the youngest longlisted author this year.