Book Review Of ‘Railsong’: A Life On Wheels

Bhattacharya has done an impressive amount of research on Indian history as well as on the Indian Railways. He steers clear of information dumps in the novel for the most part, careful

not to bog down the narrative. The narrative engine is Charu’s spirit of adventure, her drive and persistence, her appetite for life, her determination to break free of set definitions of womanhood. In Bombay, she enrolls in college (but doesn’t attend classes); works at a shoe store to earn a living; lives as a paying guest, putting up with a menagerie of landlords/ladies; moves into a working women’s hostel where she chafes against the rules, but finds comfort in community. Working women’s hostels have hefty rulebooks and so does marriage. When Charu becomes Smt. (Mrs.) Chitol, she looks for ways to rewrite the rules instead of tamely stepping into the traditional framework. Juggling her professional commitments and the demands placed on her in her in-laws’ house is not easy by any means. Like many Indian women of her time, she treasures her professional identity and doesn’t allow it to be subsumed by her personal life. Charulata Chitol is certainly one of the most memorable characters in contemporary South Asian literature. Her song, hopeful and resolute, lingers long after you finish reading ‘Railsong’.