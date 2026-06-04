Delhi Diary: Inside the Deadly Heatwave Turning India’s Capital into a Furnace

Anita Desai’s Clear Light of Day is steeped in summer’s stifling heat, which mirrors India’s complex political and communal tensions as well as the Das family’s emotional dilemmas. In the novel, life, much like the Delhi heat lay “so quiet, so still that you put your fingers out to touch it... Then it leapt up and struck you full in the face so that you spun about and spun about, gasping.” Not everyone despises the summer though. In Booker-winner Ian McEwan’s novel Atonement, a character called Leon Tallis gleefully declares, “I love England in a heat wave. It’s a different country. All the rules change.” There is something about summer that sets people free, at least in fictional worlds. Inhibitions evaporate, secrets are spilt, cupboards housing skeletons defiantly flung open. Many humans, otherwise straightjacketed by society’s norms, dare to be themselves in this season.