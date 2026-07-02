Tabish Khair's Novel Drown All the Refugees Paints a Stark Picture of the Times We Live in

On the global stage, English occupies a special spot. The hierarchy is set; the spotlight still shines on the English-speaking world. The narrator who comes from a privileged background (his family owns a tea estate) is acutely aware of this fact. He is a well-educated man. He earned a second Master’s degree from a university in the United States and worked as an academic for a while after his return to India. His decision to not write a book in English disappoints his father. He knows that his father may have found it easier to stomach his decision to become a writer had he chosen to write in English. The literary universe is an unequal one, too. During his brief encounter with the celebrated writer at St. Martin, the narrator muses, “I write in a language that is not important in your world… But my language, unlike so many others, has not disappeared in a quick or prolonged genocide; it has survived in the crevices of the earth, potent in its invisibility, occult to your knowledge of it.”