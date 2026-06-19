UP: 2 Minors Drown After Falling into Open Septic Tank in Mainpuri

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Nagla Kanchan village.
Sahiba (6) and Gulista (5) had gone to a mosque around noon on Thursday but did not return home till evening. Their families then launched a search for them.
Later in the evening, villagers spotted the bodies of the two girls floating in an open septic tank constructed outside the house of one of the deceased, police said.
The bodies were recovered from the tank by family members and villagers, Oncha police station Inspector Chandra Pal Singh said.
Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said the parents of the girls declined consent for their postmortem examination and conducted their final rites.
No complaint has been lodged with the police in connection with the incident, Singh added.