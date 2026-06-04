The Colours Of Memory: In Conversation With Sri Lankan Artist Shanaka Kulathunga

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I was about three when the war broke out. At that age, you understand very little of what is going on. As I grew older, I heard horrific stories about the killings and the violence and the bomb blasts, about the large number of young people who had lost their lives. There was fear in the air when I was growing up, too. School would close because of security reasons. News of people dying in blasts would trickle in.

In my paintings, I take a different approach to the violence and all the wounds it inflicted. For instance, one day, soon after the war ended, I happened to see children from a severely affected area tending their goats in the open. I went back home and painted them. In one of my paintings, you see a little girl surrounded by a flock of white goats. In her arms, she cradles a black goat. That goat represents the underprivileged, the ethnic minority in my country. Everybody deserves care and respect. Everybody needs to be treated equally. That’s the message I want to convey.