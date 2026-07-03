'The Only Way To Evade Difference Is To Ignore It Or To Murder It': Tabish Khair

A

It does disturb me to see that fewer people read books. But I don’t think there’s anything we can do as it is a part of a larger ethos. It can’t be changed by suddenly publishing better books or more accessible books. It’s linked to the way people connect to each other. And again, it’s connected to difference. To time as well. Everything has been speeded up. Reading cannot be speeded up; it takes its own time.

We are under pressure to constantly multi-task. There’s a wise Korean philosopher called Byung-Chul Han who writes in German. In one of his books, he wrote that multi-tasking is something all animals do in hostile environments. For instance, think of a deer. It’s grazing, looking after its kid, and also keeping an eye out for predators… Han said that the distinctive thing about human civilisation is that we can focus on one thing. If that ability disappears, something human about us disappears.