Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

Roy is the author of five novels, including the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning All the Lives We Never Lived and Sleeping on Jupiter, which received the DSC Prize and was longlisted for the Man Booker. As in her novels, the prose is graceful and evocative in her memoir, drawing readers right into the heart of the Himalaya. She pays attention to trees and flowers, and to all creatures big and small who roam free as she rambles along the mountain paths. She listens to the songs of whistling thrushes, delights in the play of light and shade on snow-capped peaks, soaks in the “silence of the forest broken only by the calls of birds and animals.” Attention, the rarest form of generosity, is what we owe to nature in the time of the climate catastrophe. Roy shows us how to go about it.