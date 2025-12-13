Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

This memoir is a beautifully crafted ode to the Himalaya as well as a cry from the heart about its continuing destruction

Vineetha Mokkil
Vineetha Mokkil
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Langurs, by Anuradha Roy, from Called by the Hills.
The Langurs, by Anuradha Roy, from 'Called by the Hills'. Photo: Hachette India
info_icon

In the summer of 2025, a study published in the journal Earth alerted us to our growing disconnect with nature. As cities multiply and the wilderness dwindles, words connected to nature are disappearing from our vocabulary as well. The study found that the use of nature-related words has reduced by over 60 per cent between 1800-2019. Many familiar terms like ‘meadow’, ‘magpie’ and ‘beak’ among others, have vanished from English-language books. Anuradha Roy’s new book, Called by the Hills, is a welcome antidote to this loss. Roy moved from Delhi to Ranikhet about 25 years ago with her husband and her beloved dogs. She built a home there and eased into the rhythms of the Himalayan wild over time. Her memoir—her first work of non-fiction—gives readers a taste of both the romance and the ruggedness of life in the hills. There are invaluable lessons on offer about engaging fully with the natural world.

Roy is the author of five novels, including the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning All the Lives We Never Lived and Sleeping on Jupiter, which received the DSC Prize and was longlisted for the Man Booker. As in her novels, the prose is graceful and evocative in her memoir, drawing readers right into the heart of the Himalaya. She pays attention to trees and flowers, and to all creatures big and small who roam free as she rambles along the mountain paths. She listens to the songs of whistling thrushes, delights in the play of light and shade on snow-capped peaks, soaks in the “silence of the forest broken only by the calls of birds and animals.” Attention, the rarest form of generosity, is what we owe to nature in the time of the climate catastrophe. Roy shows us how to go about it.

Related Content
Related Content
Called by the Hills | Anuradha Roy | Hachette India | Rs 999 | 184 pages
Called by the Hills | Anuradha Roy | Hachette India | Rs 999 | 184 pages
info_icon

Called by the Hills begins at a turning point: Roy and her husband have just started their own publishing house (Permanent Black), and have also decided to set up home in a run-down cottage in Ranikhet, perched on the edge of the estate belonging to their publisher friend, Ravi Dayal, and his wife Mala. The cottage is a ruin. It takes them half a year to get it into a somewhat habitable state. Roy’s account of this phase is engaging. Challenges crop up, including “dissuading snakes and scorpions in their quest for rent-free accommodation” [in their cottage]; submitting an application for a landline and the endless wait; and traipsing down the hillside to a little shop on Mall Road to access the dial-up internet.

Everything takes time, which prompts Roy to ponder how busyness is considered the marker of a person’s worth in cities. But in her new home, humans have embraced the air of leisure of the natural world. She spots men soaking in the sun, “doing nothing all day”. Women’s work—“at home, in the forest, with their cattle”—on the other hand, is never done.

The Trio: Arundhati Roy with her mother and brother during their Ooty days - Illustration: Saahil
Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

BY Vineetha Mokkil

Roy’s heart is set on growing a garden. A substantial portion of the book is devoted to her escapades on the patch of land next to her cottage, where she plants seeds and cuttings, and watches birds, butterflies and her dogs flit about. Some Ranikhet veterans who are not all that impressed by her gardening skills give her unsolicited advice. An old woman walks by, accompanied by six dogs and a dozen goats, and says, “Everything happens in its own time. Flowers bloom in their own time. And half of them will die.”

Roy absorbs all such tips—offered by humans and non-humans—with a writer’s curiosity and a botanist’s keenness. Living in Ranikhet gives her a totally different perspective on her writing life. Her neighbours are busy trying to earn a living, working as drivers and ferrying around tourists, or serving at hotels. To them, the matter of writing books is “unfathomable.” Occasionally, when Roy ventures to the big city for literary events, it’s an effort to tune into the “hyper-charged discussions, the discreet sizing-up routines”, and she gladly returns to the “silence of the forests and mountains” afterwards.

She meets, and befriends, many people in her mountain home. There is her housekeeper Ama, who she likes to call ‘the Ancient’; her neighbour Amit, a “gentle alcoholic” whose garden is a thing of beauty and whose library is stocked with classics like Smyth’s Valley of Flowers and The Macdonald Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers. Roy paints a vivid picture of the lives of the people around her, writing about them with warmth and humour, and closely observing their interactions with nature. She also sprinkles her memoir with quotes from the works of other authors, travellers and botanists who have been fascinated by the Himalayan region, and have helped to broaden our understanding of the fragile ecosystem.

The book offers a rare glimpse into the journeys of a wandering ascetic through the Himalayan landscape, while also reflecting the intellectual and cultural currents of colonial times. - Amazon
Travels Of A Sadhu In The Himalayas: 'A Timeless Journey Through Grief, Faith, And Colonial India'

BY Anjana Basu

Called by the Hills is a beautifully crafted ode to the Himalaya as well as a heartfelt lament for its continuing degradation. Roy writes of vanishing species—foxes and flying squirrels who fled when trucks carrying construction material barged into their forest home. She tells the stories of residents of old Tehri, whose homes were drowned by the advent of big dams. She records people’s frustration and fears about how governments, hand-in-hand with giant corporations, are ravaging our forests and rivers. “Nobody can reverse this or stop it,” she warns. “It has been and will be coitus uninterruptus continuus until there is nothing left to destroy.”

Vineetha Mokkil is senior associate editor, Outlook. She is the author of the book A Happy Place and Other Stories

This article appeared as Lovesong And Lament in Outlook’s December 21, 2025, issue as 'What's Left of the Left' which explores the challenging crossroads the Left finds itself at and how they need to adapt. And perhaps it will do so

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

  2. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Cabinet Approves ₹11,718 Crore For The 2027 Census

  3. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  4. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  5. Day In Pics: December 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  2. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  3. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

  4. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  5. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal