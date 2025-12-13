Publishing Left in Right Wing India 

But for Left literature to be discoverable and accessible, many movements have to work in tandem. LeftWord, for instance, has co-founded a distribution initiative, the Independent Publishers' Distribution Alternative (IPDA), that takes books from a bouquet of independent and small publishers to the market. They have also co-founded another exciting initiative, India Independent: Books and Ideas (IIBA), along with eight other publishing and bookselling professionals. IIBA conceptualises alternative book fairs, new platforms for ideas, and an online portal to bring together physical (i.e., bricks and mortar) independent bookstores, a kind of online bookstore of bookstores. Deshpande explains, “At LeftWord, we've worked for a long time with other independent presses to seek alliances and synergies. At our own store in Delhi, the May Day Bookstore, we do a bunch of activities that draw readers, especially young people. And we were one of the early publishers to take to online selling – we created our first website back in 2001, when there were no smartphones, and most people didn't even have credit cards (and those who did, were wary of using them online). We're also part of networks of left publishers in India and internationally, through which we've been promoting the idea of reciprocal 'solidarity rights sharing' as an alternative to profit-driven rights' sales. On the whole, we believe that small and independent presses and bookstores have to work together and build our collective strength.