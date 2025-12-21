The Caste Con Census: Why Counting Caste May Wound More Than It Heals

What elevates The Caste Con Census is not only the sharpness of its arguments but the moral seriousness with which they are made. The book is deeply researched, historically grounded, and written with an arresting clarity that cuts through the fog of policy chatter. It does not flatter its readers. It challenges them to confront uncomfortable truths: that caste cannot be counted without being strengthened; that political elites have preserved caste even while claiming to undo it; that reservation without universal social rights risks becoming a ladder for a few, not a bridge for all.