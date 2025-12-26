Six Films, Many Questions: The Censorship Storm At IFFK

Film critic and former member of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, C.S. Venkiteswaran, argues that an international festival inevitably depends on central government support, particularly for visas and logistical clearances, and cannot afford open confrontation. “We all know the majoritarian ideologies at play and what to expect from the central government. We just have to find a way to work around it in the interest of artistic freedom,” he says. In his view, strategic negotiations work much better than public standoffs and one way the state can negotiate these things is by having conversations, which the academy programmers and curators need to plan well in advance so if there is a rejection or denial of exemption, things can be negotiated. Given Kerala’s long history of hosting major cultural events, he adds, it is time for IFFK to operate with a clear mandate and stronger institutional capacity. He points out that for the last three years, the festival hasn’t had an artistic director and attributes the confusion to institutional laxity and a lack of clear ownership.