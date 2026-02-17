PIFF 2026: The Stories About War That We Are Being Denied

Author, filmmaker and activist Arundhati Roy announced on February 13, 2026 that she would not be attending the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) that is under way in Germany. A restored version of her 1989 TV film, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones was selected under the festival's Classics section. She condemned the statements made by the festival's jury members in response to journalist Tilo Jung. Jung pointed out that the festival is funded by the German Government and has never expressed solidarity with Palestine. The filmmaker Wim Wenders, presiding over the jury, infamously responded, "We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics. But we are the counterweight of politics, we are the opposite of politics " The next day, Tricia Tuttle, the artistic director of the Berlinale, wrote in defense of the jury members that artists should not be expected to speak on every political issue raised to them unless they want to. This is the most recent addition to a series of examples of film festivals drawing attention for deflecting from addressing the ongoing genocide in Gaza.